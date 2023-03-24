Digman! Has Edgar Wright Reprise An Obscure Role From Another Andy Samberg Project [Exclusive]

This week brought the premiere of Andy Samberg's new adult animated comedy series "Digman!" to Comedy Central. The series, which Samberg co-created with "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" producer Neil Campbell, follows a formerly great archaeologist named Rip Digman (voiced by Samberg, utilizing an eccentric version of his Nicolas Cage impression from "Saturday Night Live") who has since turned into a laughing stock. And in a world where archeologists are considered huge celebrities, that's an unfortunate situation to be in. But with his crew by his side, Digman tries to get back on top, taking whatever scrappy museum job he can to get by, and that results in him meeting quite the impressive ensemble of characters voiced by an amazing array of actors. In fact, one of them is a filmmaker you might be familiar with.

Edgar Wright, the director behind beloved films like "Shaun of the Dead, "Hot Fuzz," and "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," was listed among the guest cast members when "Digman!" was announced to the masses. When I spoke with Andy Samberg and Neil Campbell leading up to the series premiere of "Digman!" this week, I couldn't help but ask what role Wright had to play in this series. It turns out, Wright is reprising a role that he previously played in another Andy Samberg project that you might have forgotten about. But that's not all, because we also heard from Edgar Wright about his guest appearance, and there's a shocking detail that we didn't see coming at all.