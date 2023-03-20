Andy Samberg Used His SNL Nicolas Cage Impression As A Jumping Off Point For Digman! [Exclusive]

Along with being part of The Lonely Island comedy trio that made "SNL Digital Shorts" a key part of the modern success of "Saturday Night Live" in the 2000s, Andy Samberg also became well-known on the late-night sketch series for doing a spot-on Nicolas Cage impersonation.

As part of a recurring Weekend Update segment called "Get in the Cage with Nicolas Cage," Samberg would portray Cage and sit at the news desk with whoever the "SNL" host was that week, including the likes of Liam Neeson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Bradley Cooper, and even Paul Rudd. Though the segment was described as being about the craft of acting, it would always turn into Cage describing one of the actor's films that would be perfect for Cage to star in, followed by the inevitable question, "How am I not in that movie!?" Samberg's Nicolas Cage bit became such a hit that Nicolas Cage himself appeared at the Weekend Update desk for an edition of "Get in the Cage," something that the "SNL" cast member refers to as "a career highlight." But it wouldn't be the last time Cage inspired one of Samberg's bits.

This week, Comedy Central introduces us to a new adventure hero in the form of "Digman!" Though we find archaeologist Rip Digman (Andy Samberg) washed up over a decade after the death of his wife Bella (Melissa Fumero), he still has a bit of a chip on his shoulder, carrying himself with the arrogance of a much more successful man. To tap into that wealth of confidence, Samberg turned to his trusty Nicolas Cage impression from "Saturday Night Live." However, that was just the starting point for this zany new character. Leading up to the release of "Digman!" this month, we spoke with Samberg about dusting off his beloved impression, and he explained how this impersonation laid the foundation for Rip Digman, though they would ultimately ensure it wasn't just a Nicolas Cage character.