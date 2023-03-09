Digman! Trailer: Andy Samberg Is A Washed-Up Indiana Jones Type In Animated Comedy Show

Everyone's favorite globe-trotting, brown jacket-wearing, and ethically dubious archaeologist is returning to the spotlight. That's right: 12 years after being fired by the Smithsonian, Rip Digman is coming out of retirement and eager to prove he's still got what it takes to be a world-class "Archie." To quote the man, the myth, the legend himself in the newly-unveiled "Digman!" trailer, "The only dating I'm interested in ... is carbon dating."

"Digman!," which is set to drop on Comedy Central a few months before that so-called world-renowned professor of archeology, Dr. Henry Walton Jones, Jr., heads out for his final adventure in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," is an adult animated comedy series created by Andy Samberg and Neil Campbell. The duo previously worked together on the Samberg-led "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (where Campbell served as both a supervising producer and staff writer), and seem to have carried the beloved sitcom's irreverent, progressive vibe over to "Digman!" but with an added dose of mature humor and no-holds-barred language.

Such is the gist of the "Digman!" trailer, which goes from Rip (voiced by Samberg) cheering when other people show up to lay claim to the same suspiciously familiar-looking golden idol he's already plundered — "We're off the hook and we'll never have to think about the questions they were raising or ponder the ethics of what we're doing ever again!" he crows — to being horrified when a flock of pigeons inexplicably refuse to fly away when he and allies run straight into them. Take a look for yourselves, below.