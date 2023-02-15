Andy Samberg's Indiana Jones-Esque Animated Comedy Series Digman! Has An Unbelievable Voice Cast

Get ready to meet your new favorite archaeologist hero, Rip Digman! Comedy Central has revealed the first-look trailer for the animated series "Digman!" which stars Andy Samberg ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Hot Rod") in the lead role. What's more, this is the first animated series ever to be written and produced by Samberg, along with his co-creator and showrunner Neil Campbell ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine"). And rest assured, Samberg is just the tip of the iceberg as far as the cast goes.

The series is set in a world where archaeologists are massive celebrities and the coolest people on the planet. That premise, it turns out, was capable of getting some major talent to lend their voices. The A-list ensemble includes Clancy Brown ("Spongebob Squarepants"), Andy Daly ("Review"), Cole Escola ("Difficult People"), Harvey Guillen ("Harley Quinn"), Kirby Howell-Baptiste ("Queenpins"), Marc Evan Jackson ("The Good Place"), Rachel Kaly ("High Maintenance"), Kerri Kenney ("Reno 9-1-1"), Lauren Lapkus ("Jurassic World"), Jane Lynch ("Party Down"), Mike Mitchell ("The Tomorrow War"), Kyle Mooney ("Saturday Night Live"), Claudia O'Doherty ("Killing It"), Lennon Parham ("Little Demon"), Daniel Radcliffe ("Harry Potter"), Maya Rudolph ("Bridesmaids"), Paul Rust ("Love"), Jason Schwartzman ("Bored to Death"), Carl Tart ("Grand Crew"), Joe Lo Truglio ("Superbad"), and Edgar Wright (director of "Hot Fuzz").

Needless to say, that is one hell of a cast. It is a veritable who's who of comedy as it exists right now. Regardless of the show, a list of names like that should be enough to interest anyone who likes television. Let's have a look at that teaser trailer, shall we?