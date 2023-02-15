Andy Samberg's Indiana Jones-Esque Animated Comedy Series Digman! Has An Unbelievable Voice Cast
Get ready to meet your new favorite archaeologist hero, Rip Digman! Comedy Central has revealed the first-look trailer for the animated series "Digman!" which stars Andy Samberg ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Hot Rod") in the lead role. What's more, this is the first animated series ever to be written and produced by Samberg, along with his co-creator and showrunner Neil Campbell ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine"). And rest assured, Samberg is just the tip of the iceberg as far as the cast goes.
The series is set in a world where archaeologists are massive celebrities and the coolest people on the planet. That premise, it turns out, was capable of getting some major talent to lend their voices. The A-list ensemble includes Clancy Brown ("Spongebob Squarepants"), Andy Daly ("Review"), Cole Escola ("Difficult People"), Harvey Guillen ("Harley Quinn"), Kirby Howell-Baptiste ("Queenpins"), Marc Evan Jackson ("The Good Place"), Rachel Kaly ("High Maintenance"), Kerri Kenney ("Reno 9-1-1"), Lauren Lapkus ("Jurassic World"), Jane Lynch ("Party Down"), Mike Mitchell ("The Tomorrow War"), Kyle Mooney ("Saturday Night Live"), Claudia O'Doherty ("Killing It"), Lennon Parham ("Little Demon"), Daniel Radcliffe ("Harry Potter"), Maya Rudolph ("Bridesmaids"), Paul Rust ("Love"), Jason Schwartzman ("Bored to Death"), Carl Tart ("Grand Crew"), Joe Lo Truglio ("Superbad"), and Edgar Wright (director of "Hot Fuzz").
Needless to say, that is one hell of a cast. It is a veritable who's who of comedy as it exists right now. Regardless of the show, a list of names like that should be enough to interest anyone who likes television. Let's have a look at that teaser trailer, shall we?
Andy Samberg is Rip Digman
Admittedly, this is just a teaser that offers a taste of what's to come. Though it is much more than just an "Indiana Jones" riff, as the notion of archaeologists as celebrities, with a creative team like this, gets you pretty far. Not only that, but there is an equally impressive list of guest stars that will join the aforementioned ensemble. Some of those guest stars include Mitra Jouhari ("Three Busy Debras"), Tim Robinson ("I Think You Should Leave"), Dale Soules ("Orange Is The New Black"), Guz Khan ("Our Flag Means Death"), Melissa Fumero ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine"), and Tim Meadows ("The Goldbergs").
The series is created by Andy Samberg and Neil Campbell. It is produced by CBS Studios alongside Ali Bell and The Lonely Island's Party Over Here production banner. Titmouse will executive produce the series alongside Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina.
"Digman!" premieres Wednesday, March 22nd at 10:30pm ET/PT on Comedy Central.