Here's How The James Bond Franchise Will Incorporate The Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has dominated global news this month, and it's something that has even filtered down to movie discussions, especially where the James Bond franchise is concerned. For 60 years — ever since Sean Connery first played Bond in "Dr. No" in 1962 — agent 007 fought for "Queen and country" on the movie screen. Earlier this year, as 007 was celebrating his anniversary and Elizabeth II was celebrating her own Platinum Jubilee, the official Bond Twitter account used that same phrase, "for Queen and country," to mark the occasion.

Ten years earlier, Daniel Craig and the Queen even jumped out of a helicopter together while London was hosting the Olympics and the Queen was celebrating her Diamond Jubilee (while Bond was promoting the release of "Skyfall" and his 50th anniversary). Suffice it to say, with Bond's history so entwined with that of the late Queen, it has left some fans wondering how the franchise plans to proceed in the wake of her death.

They're also wondering who the next James Bond will be since Craig has now retired from the role after making his grand exit in last year's "No Time to Die." Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about that, with Broccoli also addressing how the Eon Productions series will adjust to the transition from Queen to King: