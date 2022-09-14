The Crown Returns To The Netflix Top 10 Following Queen Elizabeth's Death

Over the past few days, viewership for Netflix's hit prestige drama "The Crown" has skyrocketed so dramatically that the series has snagged a place in the streamer's weekly Top 10 list. Season 1 of "The Crown" is topping the global chart in 26 countries with 17.57 million hours viewed for the week of September 5-11. That's enough hours to land it in seventh place, just above the fourth season of "Stranger Things," which is in its 16th week of trending.

Naturally, there are plenty of reasons to reimmerse yourself in the royal drama: like refreshing your memory ahead of the upcoming fifth season or continuing the Matt Smith hype train that's been reignited by "House of the Dragon." Or maybe folks are rewatching "The Crown" just for the hell of it — after all, it's one of Netflix's glossiest and best-written shows. But given the timing of this sudden surge, it's safe to assume that the renewed interest is a direct result of Queen Elizabeth II's recent death.

As you've undoubtedly heard, the Queen passed away on Thursday, September 8, marking the end of her 70-year reign as the Queen of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms. The early years of her reign happen to be the subject of the Netflix drama which seeks to document the ups and downs of the royal family since her uncle abdicated the throne, leading to Queen Elizabeth's coronation and seven decades as a monarch. To that end, showrunner and series creator Peter Morgan recently called the series a "love letter" to Queen Elizabeth but anyone already familiar with the show knows that it isn't nearly as royalist as that makes it sound.