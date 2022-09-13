Before House Of The Dragon And During Doctor Who, Matt Smith Played One Of His Most Fascinating Characters

In the HBO series "House of the Dragon, actor Matt Smith plays Prince Daemon Targaryen, a character who will — should "Dragon" last long enough — no doubt commit multiple acts of murder, perhaps a few acts of torture, certainly several acts of incest, and, just for good measure, two separate acts of enthused cannibalism. Probably also tax evasion. This postulation is based merely on how lascivious and gnarly the show's predecessor, "Game of Thrones," was throughout its 2011 through 2019 run.

Smith's screen acting career began in 2006 with his appearance on a TV adaptation of Philip Pullman's novel "Ruby in the Smoke" and its sequel "Shadow in the North." He was a regular character on the BBC Two series "Party Animals" before landing the plum gig of The Doctor in "Doctor Who" in 2010. The Doctor, for neophytes, is a near-immortal space alien who can, upon his death, choose to regenerate into a new body. Handily, this has allowed the character to be periodically recast every few years since the character's debut back in 1963. Smith played the eleventh version of the character. It was his stint on "Doctor Who" that made Smith a household name, and led to high-profile acting jobs on "Terminator Genisys," "Last Night in Soho," "Morbius," "The Crown," and now "House of the Dragon."

Concurrent with Smith's breakout, however, was a notable 2011 BBC film — released theatrically in the United States — wherein he played celebrated author and queer icon Christopher Isherwood. Isherwood was, briefly, a famed gay rights advocate and author of the works that inspired the Kander & Ebb musical "Cabaret." Isherwood also once wrote an autobiography called "Christopher and His Kind," which was adapted to film by screenwriter Kevin Elyot and director Geoffrey Sax.