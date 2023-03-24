John Wick 4 Sets A New Franchise Record With $8.9 Million Thursday Night Box Office

While superhero tentpoles might be struggling in the early going of 2023, other genre films seem to be doing perfectly fine, thank you very kindly. "John Wick: Chapter 4" is the latest non-superhero flick to openly strongly at the box office, taking in a franchise-high $8.9 million in Thursday evening previews (via Variety). That's despite its 169-minute runtime, although its supporters would tell you Mr. Wick's fourth outing is perhaps the breeziest three-hour action movie to make its way into theaters this side of "RRR."

Once again pairing the man, the myth, the legend that is Keanu Reeves with series director Chad Stahelski (drawing from a screenplay that's credited to "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" writer Shay Hatten and "Predators" scribe Michael Finch), "John Wick: Chapter 4" sends Baba Yaga on a quest for revenge against the High Table, in the hopes of securing his freedom once and for all. Far from being as exhausted as John himself by this point in the story, critics seem even more upbeat than customary for the celebrated franchise this time around.

"At just [a] hair under three hours, 'Chapter 4' is indulgent for sure, but it's earned the running time at this point," writes /Film's Jacob Hall in his review. He goes on to highlight all the elements "John Wick" fans have come to expect at this stage, from the mind-bogglingly dangerous stunts and balletic gun-fu tussles to the intricate world-building that "sometimes feels as opaque as Frank Herbert and J.R.R. Tolkien."