Creed III Sets A Rocky Franchise Record With $50 Million-Plus Opening Weekend

In the wake of a recent act of Cameron-on-Cameron violence at the box office, this weekend brings a clash between "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" star Jonathan Majors and Jonathan Majors, star of "Creed III." Playing the antagonist role in both movies — multiverse-traveling despot Kang the Conqueror in "Quantumania" and an old acquaintance with a grudge to settle in "Creed III" — Majors is now enjoying back-to-back turns at the box office No. 1 spot. Per Variety, the third chapter in the "Creed" story is projected to gross at least $50 million in its opening weekend, surpassing earlier predictions of a debut somewhere in the $30-40 million range.

"Creed III" is the feature directorial debut of Michael B. Jordan, who also plays the titular lead in a reprisal of his role from "Creed" and "Creed II." Despite being the first movie in the overarching "Rocky" franchise not to feature Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa (who mentored Jordan's Adonis "Donnie" Creed in the previous two movies), "Creed III" has significantly outstripped its predecessors, which opened at $29.6 million and $35.5 million, respectively. It's also the highest opening weekend for any movie in the "Rocky" franchise so far.

This was a true trial by fire for Jordan. Directing one's first feature film is hard enough when you're working solely from behind the camera, but he had to pull double duty with an emotionally and physically exhausting lead role, and even had to direct some scenes with a mouth guard in — a pretty rare obstacle for a filmmaker. Like Adonis Creed, and Rocky Balboa before him, Jordan has risen to the challenge and triumphed. In addition to these strong early box office numbers, "Creed III" holds a "Certified Fresh" score of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing, and an A- CinemaScore from direct audience polling.