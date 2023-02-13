Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre, Which Stars Jason Statham As A Guy Named Orson Fortune, Is Getting A Theatrical Release After All

Hey, remember that big Guy Ritchie movie starring Jason Statham that was supposed to be released sometime in 2022, then it just sort of disappeared off the face of the planet? Well, now you do, because "Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre" is now on track to release very, very soon.

Lionsgate announced that the Ritchie film will bow in theaters on March 3 after already being released in several countries back in January. In a press release, the company announced that it had acquired U.S. distribution rights to the film from STX Entertainment, which shuttered its film distribution department in November 2022. This deal may have coincided with the one Lionsgate recently announced for another one of Ritchie's upcoming films, "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," as they too will distribute that movie in the United States.

Anyways, let's get to the important stuff, and that is refreshing your memory as to what in the world "Operation Fortune" is about. International man of mystery Orson Fortune (Statham, and no, I'm not making that name up) is tasked with taking down an international arms dealer named Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). However, he can't do this mission on his own: he'll be flanked by other international operatives, including Sarah Fidel (Aubrey Plaza) and JJ Davies (Bugzy Malone), and maybe one blackmailed movie star (Josh Hartnett).