Guy Ritchie's Operation Fortune Images Feature Fit People In Bespoke Clothing Doing Action Movie Stuff

A globe-trotting spy adventure starring beautiful people wearing bespoke clothing, with Guy Ritchie calling the shots? "Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre" already sounds like a blast, even before you throw in Josh Hartnett playing, in an "Argo"-style twist, a celebrity actor who gets caught up in a scheme involving eccentric billionaire arms dealers.

"Operation Fortune," which is a playful upgrade from the movie's original title, "Five Eyes," re-teams Ritchie with his go-to leading man, Jason Statham. This marks the fifth time the duo have worked together after their breakout success with the 1998 crime caper "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels," their reunion two years after on the equally stylish "Snatch," their bizarre attempt to make a philosophical crime film informed by Ritchie's interest in Kabbalah with 2005's "Revolver," and their recent reunion on the revenge heist-thriller "Wrath of Man."

"The truth is I wanted another alibi to give me a reason to work with Jason again because I enjoy collaborating with him so much," Ritchie told EW in an interview to promote "Operation Fortune" ahead of its release next year. STXfilms has also released new images from the film, which you can check out below.