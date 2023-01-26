65 Trailer: Adam Driver Goes Full Planet Of The Dinos In Sony's New Sci-Fi Thriller
When we first heard about the upcoming "65," all we officially knew about the project was its rather vague title, the fact that Adam Driver was installed as the lead, and that the story would follow an astronaut who "crash lands on a mysterious planet only to discover he's not alone." That's it! Upon the release of that glorious first trailer, however, it quickly became clear why Sony was being so coy about this movie. Now, however, the secret's out — it's basically "Planet of the Apes" by way of "Jurassic Park" and I mean that as the highest possible compliment — and the film's marketing machine is free to lean into the dino-heavy action as much as they like.
And oh, what dinosaur action there is. Honestly, there's something incredibly endearing about a star like Adam Driver signing on to a movie as schlocky and silly as this one looks to be. (Again, that's not a criticism!) The actor might be most well-known for his appearances in "Star Wars" and "Girls," but he's also become a favorite of auteur filmmakers like Ridley Scott, Noah Baumbach, and Jim Jarmusch. Now, he can add "Astronaut who lands on a dino-infested Earth and blasts his way to safety" to his impressive and very prestigious résumé. May we all make career choices as fascinating as Driver's!
Check out the newest "65" trailer below.
Watch the 65 trailer
Isn't it weird how the "Jurassic" franchise has pretty much had a stranglehold on all depictions of dinosaurs in modern cinema? Sure, there was that blink-and-miss-it moment in "Aquaman" featuring a few dinosaurs when the heroes reach Earth's core (I'm pretty sure I didn't hallucinate all that, at least) and the MonsterVerse's "Godzilla" and "King Kong" movies have at least included some dino-adjacent monsters in the midst of the big kaiju brawls. But what's stopping the industry from finally letting go of the superhero trend and replacing it with what the people truly want? Love or hate the "Jurassic World" movies, it's clear that audiences have an appetite for the kind of mayhem that only a T-Rex can provide.
This is why it's so important that Hollywood takes all the right lessons away from "65." The upcoming sci-fi/horror flick comes from the writing/directing duo of Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who you may know as the screenwriters behind "A Quiet Place" — another original and refreshing action/horror franchise that breathed new life into another group of classic cinematic monsters. Who's to say lightning won't strike twice with all the zaniness that "65" has going for it? I, for one, can't wait to experience it myself when it comes to theaters on March 17, 2023.
After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he's actually stranded on Earth ... 65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive.