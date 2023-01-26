65 Trailer: Adam Driver Goes Full Planet Of The Dinos In Sony's New Sci-Fi Thriller

When we first heard about the upcoming "65," all we officially knew about the project was its rather vague title, the fact that Adam Driver was installed as the lead, and that the story would follow an astronaut who "crash lands on a mysterious planet only to discover he's not alone." That's it! Upon the release of that glorious first trailer, however, it quickly became clear why Sony was being so coy about this movie. Now, however, the secret's out — it's basically "Planet of the Apes" by way of "Jurassic Park" and I mean that as the highest possible compliment — and the film's marketing machine is free to lean into the dino-heavy action as much as they like.

And oh, what dinosaur action there is. Honestly, there's something incredibly endearing about a star like Adam Driver signing on to a movie as schlocky and silly as this one looks to be. (Again, that's not a criticism!) The actor might be most well-known for his appearances in "Star Wars" and "Girls," but he's also become a favorite of auteur filmmakers like Ridley Scott, Noah Baumbach, and Jim Jarmusch. Now, he can add "Astronaut who lands on a dino-infested Earth and blasts his way to safety" to his impressive and very prestigious résumé. May we all make career choices as fascinating as Driver's!

Check out the newest "65" trailer below.