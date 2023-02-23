Ryan Reynolds Is Putting A Boy Band Together At Paramount

So what exactly will "Boy Band" be about? We have next to no idea, besides the fact that it's been described as a "boy band reunion movie." Reynolds being a co-writer does tell us a little something about the tone of the film (snark!), which I hope harkens back to one of the funniest music mockumentaries of all time, "Popstar: Never Stop Stopping."

The concept of a boy band reuniting has a lot of potential for satirizing the music business and making fun of boy bands, while also embracing what makes them so widely celebrated. And great timing too: "Girls5Eva" has proven that reuniting a musical act is fertile ground for comedy and "Daisy Jones And The Six" is days away from debuting, and showcasing the fun of inner-band drama.

With details so thin, Reynold's role in the film has not been revealed but he will likely be a member of the reuniting band. He's frontman material and everything. Reynolds has been proving his musical chops since the early years of his career, including his extremely memorable duet with Sandra Bullock in "The Proposal." But the more relevant example is probably the Apple TV+ musical "Spirited," which debuted last year and put the actor through the full musical ringer: which included music by Broadway's beloved Pasek and Paul, plenty of intense choreography, and dueting with Will Ferrell. So the synchronized dance moves of a boyband should be no sweat for musical pro, Ryan Reynolds! He's not exactly the Music Man (like his bud, Hugh Jackman) but he was once in a Celine Dion music video, which is a qualification if I've ever heard one.