Ryan Reynolds Is Putting A Boy Band Together At Paramount
Ryan Reynolds, a full-time K-Pop stan and occasional actor, has decided to dip his toes into the wonderful world of boybands. Gone are his days of admiring the artform from afar, as Reynolds is now attached to star in and produce "Boy Band," an upcoming comedy from Paramount. Reynolds penned the script with co-writer Jesse Andrews ("Me and Earl and the Dying Girl," "Luca") and will also reunite with frequent collaborator Shawn Levy.
Clearly, Levy and Reynolds are creatively infatuated — or just really good friends. The duo has made a habit of working together with Levy directing the actor in "Free Guy," "The Adam Project," "Deadpool 3" and potentially, "Boy Band." Per The Hollywood Reporter, the film is a potential directing venture for Levy but only if the timing works for his already jam-packed schedule. The two of them are currently in prep for "Deadpool 3," and Levy also has the upcoming season of "Stranger Things" on the near horizon. Reynolds (whose future projects include two "Red Notice" sequels and "Free Guy 2") aims to begin production on "Boy Band" in the fall of 2023 or early 2024.
What is Boy Band about?
So what exactly will "Boy Band" be about? We have next to no idea, besides the fact that it's been described as a "boy band reunion movie." Reynolds being a co-writer does tell us a little something about the tone of the film (snark!), which I hope harkens back to one of the funniest music mockumentaries of all time, "Popstar: Never Stop Stopping."
The concept of a boy band reuniting has a lot of potential for satirizing the music business and making fun of boy bands, while also embracing what makes them so widely celebrated. And great timing too: "Girls5Eva" has proven that reuniting a musical act is fertile ground for comedy and "Daisy Jones And The Six" is days away from debuting, and showcasing the fun of inner-band drama.
With details so thin, Reynold's role in the film has not been revealed but he will likely be a member of the reuniting band. He's frontman material and everything. Reynolds has been proving his musical chops since the early years of his career, including his extremely memorable duet with Sandra Bullock in "The Proposal." But the more relevant example is probably the Apple TV+ musical "Spirited," which debuted last year and put the actor through the full musical ringer: which included music by Broadway's beloved Pasek and Paul, plenty of intense choreography, and dueting with Will Ferrell. So the synchronized dance moves of a boyband should be no sweat for musical pro, Ryan Reynolds! He's not exactly the Music Man (like his bud, Hugh Jackman) but he was once in a Celine Dion music video, which is a qualification if I've ever heard one.