Shazam! Fury Of The Gods' Director Didn't Expect Helen Mirren To Actually Say Yes To The Movie

DC's onscreen universe is in a strange place. The DC Extended Universe is officially over, soon to be replaced by James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe, which will commence with the arrival of Gunn's "Superman: Legacy" movie in 2025. But before any of that can happen, Warner Bros. has to churn through the last vestiges of the DCEU and Snyderverse, with four movies set to be released in 2023. The biggest of those is arguably "The Flash," which will debut on June 16 and supposedly reset everything with its multiversal adventure (à la The New 52 DC comics relaunch of 2011).

But Ezra Miller's Barry Allen is going to have to wait until after Zachary Levi has had a go at convincing everyone it's worth watching a DCEU relic. "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods" will release on March 17, with Levin once again starring as the leader of the "Shazamily" — that is, Billy Batson's foster family, who were granted powers similar to Billy's at the end of 2019's "Shazam."

This time around, they'll be facing off against the Daughters of Atlas, which looks as though it will result in much of the same cityscape-leveling action we've come to expect from superhero movies in recent years. We'll also be treated to the same light-hearted tone as the first movie, with Levi's superhero cracking jokes left and right while his native Philadelphia is razed and the world placed in imminent danger. But this time, director David F. Sandberg has some serious prestige on his side in the form of Dame Helen Mirren as the central villain, Hespera. And for Sandberg, landing the 77-year-old actor was somewhat of a coup.