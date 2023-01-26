Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Trailer: The Shazam Family Grows Up
When "Shazam!" hit theaters back in 2019, it was a breath of fresh air not only for the DC Extended Universe but for superhero media as well. While it obviously did have a big world-defining conflict that Billy Batson (Asher Angel and Zachary Levi) had to deal with, it was ultimately a coming-of-age tale all about becoming comfortable with yourself. You are able to create the best possible version of yourself, and that is perhaps best evidenced by the fact that Billy and his foster siblings can now fight crime as the Shazam Family.
So, where does that leave our heroes to go next? According to the latest trailer for "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," this puts them right in the path of the Daughters of Atlas, a sisterly duo consisting of Hespera (Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu), who seek nothing but total power. Sure, that sounds pretty generic for a superhero movie, but couple that with the original Shazam (Djimon Hounsou) not liking Billy's blasé approach to superheroism, and you've got a story that will surely satisfy DC fans.
Check out the new Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer
Alright, roll call time! Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy, Ian Chen as Eugene, Faithe Herman as Darla, and Jovan Armand as Pedro will return in their characters' regular forms. However, when they say the word "Shazam!" they will be played by Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, and D.J. Cortrona, respectively. Grace Fulton will also return as the eldest foster sibling, Mary, and will also play her superhero form this time around.
Joining the franchise is Rachel Zegler, whose Anthea is another Daughter of Atlas, although it's unclear whether she will be joining her sisters in their path to world domination. Rizwan Manji, who played the memorable janitor Jamil in "Peacemaker," will also appear in an undisclosed role. Here's to hoping Jamil becomes a character that just randomly pops up in other DCEU media, as that guy was a delight.
David F. Sandberg has returned to direct "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," working from a script written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. It will also be the first DC project to be produced by Peter Safran after he took on the role of DC Studios' co-head alongside James Gunn.
"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" races into theaters on March 17, 2023.