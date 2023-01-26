Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Trailer: The Shazam Family Grows Up

When "Shazam!" hit theaters back in 2019, it was a breath of fresh air not only for the DC Extended Universe but for superhero media as well. While it obviously did have a big world-defining conflict that Billy Batson (Asher Angel and Zachary Levi) had to deal with, it was ultimately a coming-of-age tale all about becoming comfortable with yourself. You are able to create the best possible version of yourself, and that is perhaps best evidenced by the fact that Billy and his foster siblings can now fight crime as the Shazam Family.

So, where does that leave our heroes to go next? According to the latest trailer for "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," this puts them right in the path of the Daughters of Atlas, a sisterly duo consisting of Hespera (Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu), who seek nothing but total power. Sure, that sounds pretty generic for a superhero movie, but couple that with the original Shazam (Djimon Hounsou) not liking Billy's blasé approach to superheroism, and you've got a story that will surely satisfy DC fans.