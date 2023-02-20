Superhero Bits: James Cameron Kind Of Agreed With Thanos, Peyton Reed Wants To Direct Nova & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
James Cameron sort of thinks Thanos was right.
James Gunn confirms some more characters for the new DC Universe.
"Ant-Man" director Peyton Reed wants a crack at "Nova."
"Peacemaker" is getting a DC Black Label series.
All that and more!
The creative director of Marvel's Avengers is sorry about the whole thing
We recently learned that Crystal Dynamics is set to end support for "Marvel's Avengers" laster this year, marking the end of a mixed journey for the video game. It turns out, the man at the top of the food chain understands things could've gone much, much better. Speaking with Edge Magazine, the game's creative director Cezar Virtosu merely said "I apologize for that." He also added, "It was a challenging production, let's say." Unfortunately, he didn't go into the situation much further, but it helps to punctuate a disappointing situation for both Marvel and Crystal Dynamics. Here's hoping things improve on the Marvel Games front with "Spider-Man 2" and "Wolverine" on the horizon.
Meet the cast of Gotham Knights in this featurette
The CW will be unleashing perhaps its final live-action DC series ever (thanks to the network's sale to Nexstar) in the form of "Gotham Knights" next month. For those who are interested in the show, which takes place in the aftermath of Bruce Wayne's death, a new featurette has been released, which highlights the central cast who will make up the Bat-family in the series. Check out the video for yourself above and look for the show when it premieres on March 14, 2023.
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey director wants to tackle the Ninja Turtles too
Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield has made quite the name for himself with his low-budget horror flick "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey," which is in theaters now and, as the name implies, puts a slasher spin on Pooh Bear. Well, in an interview with Collider, the filmmaker revealed that he's interested in doing something similar with the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" franchise next, provided he could somehow get the rights to do it:
"I've really been excited by 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' lately. Because I think the story has a very kind of horrifying undertone anyway because it's these half-human, half-turtles who live in the sewer who have a rat king who they follow, and then they come out of the sewer with weapons. [Laughs] It all just starts to link together to me. So I'd love to do that. I'd love to have them like down an alleyway cutting people up, feeding them to their rat king on pizza or something. I hope I can get the copyrights to that, but I don't know if I can."
It is extremely unlikely that the rights to the heroes in a half-shell would end up in Frake-Waterfield's hands, and the only reason he was able to tackle Pooh is because he is finally in the public domain. But hey, if there is money to be made, who knows?
Peacemaker Tries Hard miniseries announced by DC Black Label
Christopher Smith isn’t very good at being a superhero… but he’s doing his best. PEACEMAKER TRIES HARD! in a brand-new #DCBlackLabel series starting this May! @PopverseSays has the first details: https://t.co/wUFaLqBPlq pic.twitter.com/G9Vbr9ahO2— DC (@DCComics) February 17, 2023
As announced by Popverse, DC is bringing Peacemaker back for a brand new miniseries — and this one is for mature readers only. The new six-issue DC Black Label book comes on the heels of the very successful HBO Max show, and comes from a creative team composed of Kyle Starks ("I Hate This Place"), Steve Pugh ("Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass"), and Jordie Bellaire. As for the story at hand? The synopsis reads as follows:
Having earned his release from the Suicide Squad, Peacemaker wants to try and do normal superhero stuff for a change. Unfortunately everyone, including the bad guys, thinks he sucks at superhero stuff. But when busting up a terrorist ring introduces Christopher Smith to the cutest thing to ever walk (awkwardly) on four legs, he finds the unconditional love he's been denied his whole life. That is, until the dog is kidnapped right out from under him by a super-villain who has some very un-super-heroic plans for Peacemaker's brand of ultraviolence. Will he help an infamously unstable super-powered criminal steal the world's most valuable and dangerous DNA? Honestly, Christopher's pretty lonely, so it probably just depends on how nicely they ask...
"Peacemaker Tries Hard" #1 hits shelves on May 2, 2023.
Ant-Man director Peyton Reed is interested in tackling Nova for Marvel
Peyton Reed has directed three "Ant-Man" movies to great success for Marvel. So, what would he like to do next, provided the opportunity? Speaking with Collider, the filmmaker revealed that he would like to take a crack at a "Nova" movie (from Scott Lang to Richard Rider, perhaps?):
To me, [Ant-Man] was almost like a subculture Marvel hero. It's what drew me to 'Bring It On,' like, 'A movie about cheerleaders? That's weird.' And [it] drew me to 'Down With Love.' 'It's like a sort of Rock Hudson, Doris Day homage as a romantic comedy set in the '60s?' I'm into that. I had the same attraction to 'Ant-Man,' it was the same kind of thing. So I like the idea. I would do a Nova movie. I love ['The Man Called Nova']. That seems cool."
What we know for sure is that a "Nova" project of some kind is in the works at Marvel Studios. Unfortunately, it does appear as though it is a long way off from actually getting made. So, if Reed is to be the guy, he could easily take a break and direct something else in the meantime, be it for Marvel or some other organization.
Chris Hemsworth traded Thor's Hammer for Ed Sheeran's guitar
Chris Hemsworth, the man behind Thor for more than a decade, recently met up with best-selling artist Ed Sheeran, and the two had a little exchange of tools, as it were. Sheeran gave Hemsworth one of his stage-used guitars, while the actor provided the musician with Thor's hammer Mjolnir. They also each signed their respective items following the trade. Hemsworth, in sharing the video, said, "I'll make this guitar sing like no other and you swing that hammer with all your soul." Check out the exchange for yourself above.
James Gunn reveals several heroes coming to the DCU, but which ones?
Whether it's @TomTaylorMade perfect Jon Kent stories or Terra's potential to subvert expectations, here are a few @DCComics heroes we'd like to see in live-action films. @JamesGunn #DCComics #DCStudios #TomTaylor #JamesGunn— Bleeding Cool (@bleedingcool) February 18, 2023
https://t.co/UtAq5GEHSg
Recently, Bleeding Cool ran an article suggesting eight DC heroes that they would like to see as part of the new DC Universe, which is being put together by James Gunn and Peter Safran. That list included Nightwing, Terra, Jonathan Kent's Superman, Arsenal, Kyle Rayner's Green Lantern, Vixen, Cassandra Cain's Batgirl, and Static. Well, Gunn decided to respond to those suggestions on Twitter saying, "Would 4 of 8 do?" So, it seems that four characters from that list are indeed coming to either the big or small screen at some point in the future. One thing we know for sure is that a "Static" movie was in development before Gunn and Safran took over. Beyond that, place your bets.
Avatar director James Cameron agreed with Thanos (sort of)
James Cameron is, arguably, the most successful director ever. Between "Avatar," "Avatar: The Way of Water," and "Titanic," he has three of the four highest-grossing movies of all time to his name. Standing between him and total dominance of the top three? "Avengers: Endgame" which, of course, featured the universe-destroying threat known as Thanos. The Mad Titan destroyed half of all life in the universe in "Infinity War" with the snap of his fingers. Interestingly enough, in a new interview with Time, Cameron explained that he actually understands Thanos' thinking on that one, even if it was flawed:
"I can relate to Thanos. [...] I thought he had a pretty viable answer. The problem is nobody is going to put up their hand to volunteer to be the half that has to go."
Cameron is a major environmentalist and advocate for the planet, so it's actually not as surprising as it may seem on the surface that he would be okay with dramatic measures to save Earth. But this is, admittedly, as extreme as it gets. Though Cameron, at the very least, would only seem interested if it was a volunteer situation, and that would never happen.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Daredevil figure from Hot Toys
Lastly, the folks at Hot Toys have unveiled a brand new Daredevil figure inspired by his appearance in last year's "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." The 1/6 scale figure recaptures this iteration of the fan-favorite Marvel hero, donning a version of his yellow costume from the comics for the first time in live-action. No word yet on pricing or shipping dates as pre-order links have not gone live as of this writing, but stay tuned as those should be coming soon. In the meantime, you can find full details on the figure by clicking here.