Superhero Bits: James Cameron Kind Of Agreed With Thanos, Peyton Reed Wants To Direct Nova & More

Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield has made quite the name for himself with his low-budget horror flick "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey," which is in theaters now and, as the name implies, puts a slasher spin on Pooh Bear. Well, in an interview with Collider, the filmmaker revealed that he's interested in doing something similar with the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" franchise next, provided he could somehow get the rights to do it:

"I've really been excited by 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' lately. Because I think the story has a very kind of horrifying undertone anyway because it's these half-human, half-turtles who live in the sewer who have a rat king who they follow, and then they come out of the sewer with weapons. [Laughs] It all just starts to link together to me. So I'd love to do that. I'd love to have them like down an alleyway cutting people up, feeding them to their rat king on pizza or something. I hope I can get the copyrights to that, but I don't know if I can."

It is extremely unlikely that the rights to the heroes in a half-shell would end up in Frake-Waterfield's hands, and the only reason he was able to tackle Pooh is because he is finally in the public domain. But hey, if there is money to be made, who knows?