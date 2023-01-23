Superhero Bits: Marvel's Avengers Is Ending Development, Jason Segel Wrote A Space Ghost Movie & More

This May: Earth's Mightiest Heroes assemble in AVENGERS #1! I'm reuniting with @Cfvillaart to take on Marvel's big show, with @Toonfed 's colors and covers by Stuart Immonen! https://t.co/yV2WQIxcGW pic.twitter.com/pYwvo1qo9j

It's the dawning of a new era for Earth's Mightiest Heroes this summer. Marvel Comics has announced that "The Avengers" will relaunch with a new #1 title in May, with writer Jed MacKay writing, and C.F Villa handling the artwork. We've got a glimpse at the cover art from Stuart Immonen here, which features the new lineup of heroes at the center: Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, and Vision. This is an interesting mix, to be certain. As for what they'll be getting up to? The synopsis for the first arc reads as follows:

The Star. The Icon. The Witch. The Construct. The God. The Engineer. The King. The world is ever in peril, and a new team of Avengers mobilizes to meet any dangers that dare threaten the planet. But when Terminus attacks, a new and insidious danger rears its head: one that the Avengers know all too well, and one that comes to them in the most dangerous of guises — that of a friend.

"The Avengers" #1 hits shelves on May 17, 2023.