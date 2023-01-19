Superhero Bits: The Doom That Came To Gotham Trailer, ComiXology Might Be In Trouble & More

Mark Hamill's Joker is, for many, the definitive take on the Clown Prince of Crime. The actor began his long journey with the character in "Batman: The Animated Series," right alongside the late Kevin Conroy, who voiced the Caped Crusader for decades until his recent passing. It seems as though, without Conroy, Hamill is probably done with Joker as well, though his reasoning is tear-jerking. Speaking with Empire Magazine (via Screen Rant), Hamill said the following:

"They would call and say, 'They want you to do the Joker,' and my only question was, 'Is Kevin Batman?' If they said yes, I would say, 'I'm in.' We were like partners. We were like Laurel and Hardy. Without Kevin there, there doesn't seem to be a Batman for me."

That is nothing if not touching. Be that as it may, that might still be a tough pill for fans to swallow.