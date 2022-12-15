Superhero Bits: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Gets A Release Window, The Flash's Final Season Gets A Trailer & More

So very much is changing in the DC Universe now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are in charge, but we've still got several movies that were previously completed that have to make their way out into the world. One of the most anticipated is "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which will not, it turns out, feature Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Black Adam. But it looks like the actor was asked to make a cameo. This, according to The Wrap reporter Umberto Gonzalez, who made the reveal in responding to a thread on Twitter about the fact that Shazam and Black Adam will likely never square off. "Rock passed on doing a cameo in Shazam 2 when he was asked," Gonzalez said. Why, exactly, did Johnson pass? That remains unclear but it's pretty interesting that Warner Bros. at least tried to make this happen. And that might have been our last chance to see the character as a "Black Adam" sequel is extremely unlikely at this point.