First Blue Beetle Movie Poster Unveiled In Surprise Panel At CCXP

Take a look at the first poster for "Blue Beetle" here:

DC Studios

In terms of superhero posters that are basically just a logo, this one for "Blue Beetle" is actually pretty striking. The metallic scarab has a rather mechanical-looking inner design, but it also has insect legs that call to mind actual beetles, and an intimidating set of pincers. There's an eye-catching shine coming off the beetle, and both it and the release information below are presented with the aesthetically pleasing purple-pink-blue color scheme that folks often call "bisexual lighting."

I also love that, despite the fact that Blue Beetle isn't an established DCU character yet, the poster doesn't feature the film's title, instead depending on fans to recognize the alien scarab that features heavily into Jamie's superhero origin story. It feels like a show of support for the newbie in the DCU, whose iteration of Blue Beetle has been appearing in comics since 2006. There's also that "only in theaters" line, a reminder for fans who may have forgotten that "Blue Beetle" will now be getting the full big-screen treatment after originally being announced as an HBO Max streaming exclusive.

In addition to Maridueña, "Blue Beetle" is set to star comedian George Lopez, actress Susan Sarandon, and "What We Do in the Shadows" breakout star Harvey Guillén. Co-stars also include Adriana Barraza ("Babel"), Elpidia Carrillo ("Predator"), Damián Alcázar ("Acapulco"), and Bruna Marquezine ("Vou Nadar Até Você"). "Blue Beetle" is helmed by "Charm City Kings" director Angel Manuel Soto and is set to hit theaters on August 18, 2023.