Superhero Bits: Constantine 2 Gets An Encouraging Update, The Most Watched Super Bowl Trailers, & More

Danielle Panabaker has been a big part of "The Flash" from the very beginning but, as the show comes to a close in its currently airing ninth season, she's looking to pay tribute to the series that started the Arrowverse: "Arrow." Panabaker stepped behind the camera for the ninth episode of the current season, which will see Stephen Amell and David Ramsey returning for one last ride. Speaking with Comicbook.com, Panabaker explained that her goal was to pay respect. Here's what she had to say:

"I, in particular with episode 9, wanted to pay respect to Arrow and those characters and those relationships and the fight sequence that they did. I wanted to do throwbacks to all of those, so I hope it really comes through."

She also said, "I'm incredibly grateful. I'm grateful. I'm grateful to have been given the opportunity to direct on this show the first time and so many times after that. And in particular, episode 9, it was a really incredible script and to get to bring it to life was so much fun."

"The Flash" airs Wednesdays on The CW.