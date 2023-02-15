Superhero Bits: Constantine 2 Gets An Encouraging Update, The Most Watched Super Bowl Trailers, & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
"Constantine 2" gets an encouraging update.
More Moon Knight in the MCU?
"All-Star Superman" is coming to 4K Ultra HD.
The most-watched "Super Bowl" trailers.
All that and more!
Danielle Panabaker is paying tribute to Arrow in The Flash season 9
Danielle Panabaker has been a big part of "The Flash" from the very beginning but, as the show comes to a close in its currently airing ninth season, she's looking to pay tribute to the series that started the Arrowverse: "Arrow." Panabaker stepped behind the camera for the ninth episode of the current season, which will see Stephen Amell and David Ramsey returning for one last ride. Speaking with Comicbook.com, Panabaker explained that her goal was to pay respect. Here's what she had to say:
"I, in particular with episode 9, wanted to pay respect to Arrow and those characters and those relationships and the fight sequence that they did. I wanted to do throwbacks to all of those, so I hope it really comes through."
She also said, "I'm incredibly grateful. I'm grateful. I'm grateful to have been given the opportunity to direct on this show the first time and so many times after that. And in particular, episode 9, it was a really incredible script and to get to bring it to life was so much fun."
"The Flash" airs Wednesdays on The CW.
Avengers #1 debuts new variant covers
Just in time for the title's 60th anniversary a new run of 'Avengers' will launch later this year by @jedmackay and @Cfvillaart! Check out some of the covers below and get a first look at the interior art here: https://t.co/xSa6K45jrp pic.twitter.com/zpLNKYWzpe— Avengers (@Avengers) February 11, 2023
Writer Jed MacKay and artist C.F. Villa are celebrating 60s years of Earth's Mightiest Heroes this year with "Avengers" #1, a brand new title setting the group on a series of brand new adventures. Marvel has revealed a few new variant covers for the book, including some particularly impressive pieces of artwork. The Scarlet Witch solo cover stands out quite a bit. The book is due to hit shelves on May 17, 2023. Marvel also debuted some interior artwork, which you can check out by clicking here.
Does Moon Knight have a future in the MCU? Maybe!
"Moon Knight," at this point, represents a pretty rare one-and-done within the framework of the MCU. But not so fast! Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly, discussing a bit about the future ahead in Phase 5 and Phase 6. Touching on the topic of Oscar Isaac's Marvel hero, Feige explained that there may well be a future for him:
"The fun thing about streaming is they are there forever, and people can keep re-exploring them. Moon Knight, same thing. I think there's a future for that character as we move forward."
The big question is, what will happen with Isaac? He only signed a one-season contract, so any further appearances would need to be negotiated. Would his return be in a movie? A second season of the show? It's really hard to say, but Feige isn't ruling it out, at the very least.
Will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania be the first $100 million movie of 2023?
The folks at The Hollywood Reporter have revealed that "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is expected to be a huge hit, with an expected opening weekend of $95 million, and as much as $110 million accounting for the Presidents' Day holiday on Monday. However, if tracking is off by just a little bit and the film overperforms expectations a touch, we could have our first $100 million opening weekend of 2023. This would be especially surprising, given that the film has suffered quite a few negative reviews, with /Film's own Jeff Ewing offering a mixed review, which you can read here. The film hits theaters beginning tomorrow afternoon.
Constantine 2 writer Akiva Goldsman signs new deal with Warner Bros.
Keanu Reeves is set to return as John Constantine in "Constantine 2" after years of hope from fans that just such a thing might be possible. Things seemed a bit uncertain with the DC Universe getting a bit of a makeover, however, Warner Bros. is absolutely making the sequel a reality. As reported by Deadline, writer Akiva Goldsman has signed a new first-look deal with the studio, and one of his first projects is "Constantine 2," with Francis Lawrence directing. Goldsman had this to say about it:
"The character is very much Keanu and the way he and Francis saw the world of good and evil, and the wonderful and authentic noir where there is a world behind the world of good and evil coexist with our world right up close. Beyond that, we are still discovering it as I am writing the script."
Goldsman also added that "This is a credit to Keanu, who endlessly has said, 'this is the character I want to return to. Finally, he said it enough times that it stuck." No word yet on a release date for the film, but it does sound like it's in the relatively early stages.
The first official merch for The Flash movie has arrived
With "The Flash" movie finally set to hit theaters this summer following several major delays across several years, DC is wasting no time getting in on the merch game. To that end, the first official merchandise from the movie has been released by the DC Shop, and you can preview some of the items in the above Instagram post. Naturally, they're leaning heavily into the multiverse angle here, with hats, mugs, shirts, and even an official visual companion book. Those interested in checking out all of the items and perhaps picking something up can do so by clicking here.
The Flash was the most-watched Super Bowl trailer of them all
Quite a few big trailers debuted during the "Super Bowl" over the weekend, but the biggest of the big was for "The Flash." Not just because it was arguably the biggest movie advertised during the big game, but the trailer actually drew the biggest audience. According to The Wrap, DC's upcoming blockbuster was the most-viewed trailer released during the game, beating out the likes of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and "Fast X," among many others. The film also performed exceptionally well on social media, as the return of Michael Keaton's Batman stirred up an awful lot of conversation. The film is due to hit theaters on June 16, 2023.
All-Star Superman is coming to 4K in April
Coming to #4KUltraHD via Warner Bro April 11, 2023— THEDISCFATHER (@TheDiscFather) February 13, 2023
Directed by @_samliu_
Graphic Novel by @grantmorrison
All-Star Superman (2011) #Animation #dccomics #DCStudios #Superman #DCStudios #PhysicalMedia pic.twitter.com/WrD94Jl9VM
Lastly, Warner Bros. has announced that "All-Star Superman," one of the most acclaimed DC animated movies ever, is getting the 4K Ultra HD treatment. The cover art for the upcoming release can be viewed above, and the disc will come loaded with special features. For those who aren't familiar, the synopsis for the film reads as follows:
Grant Morrison's beloved, Eisner Award-winning vision of Superman's heroic final days on Earth is brought to exquisite, animated life in All-Star Superman. The film begins as the Man of Steel rescues an ill-fated mission to the Sun (sabotaged by Lex Luthor) but, in the process, is oversaturated by radiation — which accelerates his cell degeneration. Sensing even he will be unable to cheat death, Superman ventures into new realms — finally revealing his secret to Lois, confronting Lex Luthor's perspective of humanity, and attempting to ensure Earth's safety before his own impending end with one final, selfless act.
"All-Star Superman" arrives on 4K Ultra HD on April 18, 2023.