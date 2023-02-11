One Character Death In The Last Of Us Had To Be Changed Because Ripping People In Half Is Really Difficult

This post contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" episode 5.

There should be a visual effects version of the phrase "my eyes were bigger than my stomach." As a filmmaker adapting a story as ambitious and vast as "The Last of Us," I can imagine Craig Mazin had to make some tough choices when it came to what to include on screen and what to leave out, and there's always going to be an element or two that just doesn't work out on screen. In the case of "The Last of Us" episode five, Mazin told the show's official companion podcast that one vision he had for a major death didn't end up working out the way he initially planned — although I think it still looks cool as hell in the final version.

According to Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the creator of the games and the series co-creator, the behemoth infected that we saw at the end of episode five was originally supposed to be even more violent. He's plenty scary in the episode, rising from the wreckage of an explosion and ripping the head of Kansas City second-in-command Perry (Jeffrey Pierce, who played Tommy in the video game) clean off. The bloater is scary big and unstoppable by design, and in his mind's eye, Mazin apparently originally planned for him to rip Perry in half. "That was something where I was overly ambitious," he told host Troy Baker (also a voice actor from the game) in the latest episode of the podcast.