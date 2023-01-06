With HBO's The Last Of Us, Craig Mazin Wanted To Outdo Expectations, Not Subvert Them

HBO's live-action adaptation of "The Last of Us" has a lot to live up to. From the award-winning performances to the devastating stories that surround them, the original game is a pinnacle of excellence in the gaming scene for a reason. Judging by what we've seen so far, the show will be a faithful retelling that deviates to some degree. Pedro Pascal looks perfectly cast as Joel, and Bella Ramsey seems like a revelatory choice for Ellie that may just steal the whole show. However, hitting the markers of the video game is not the only thing HBO wants to accomplish. "The Last of Us" will look to stay true to the source material while attempting to surpass our very high expectations.

It's no secret that when a video game is adapted in live-action, there is typically an attempt by the filmmakers to drastically change key elements to better fit the medium. "Sonic the Hedgehog" is an example that has worked for audiences, while other films, like "Uncharted," failed to recapture what made the original special. "The Last of Us" will indeed introduce new characters and small changes, but the ultimate goal remains closely tied to the heart of the source material. The series showrunner has made it clear that the intention is to outdo expectations, not subvert them. So don't expect any curveballs just for the heck of it.