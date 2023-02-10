Superhero Bits: The Flash Movie Gets A Poster, A Justice League X RWBY Trailer & More
Spawn Page Punchers figures from McFarlane Toys
The folks at McFarlane Toys have revealed a new set of "Spawn" figures. Despite the fact that "Spawn" built Image Comics and Todd McFarlane's good name more than 30 years ago, this two-pack is actually the first set of characters from the comic book series in the Page Punchers line. The pack includes both Spawn and Anti-Spawn, as well as a reprint of the landmark "Spawn" #1. The pack retails for $16.99. Those interested can find pre-order links by clicking here.
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur clip heralds the arrival of Devil Dinosaur
"Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur," Marvel's latest animated series, makes its debut on Disney Channel today. Given that the show has already been picked up for a second season, things are looking good. Today brings with it a new clip from the premiere, which sees the titular Moon Girl meeting Devil Dinosaur for the first time. The animation in the clip is impressive and the show looks, for my money, quite good. Following its premiere on Disney Channel, the series will make its streaming debut on Disney+ beginning February 15, so be on the lookout.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is getting a Stink-O-Vision Blu-ray
1990's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movie is a huge source of nostalgia for people of a certain age, and one that has undoubtedly earned its place in comic book movie history. Now, more than 30 years after the fact, the folks at Umbrella Entertainment are bringing us a very unique release of the film in the form of a Stink-O-Vision Blu-ray. As the name implies, the movie will come with a scratch-and-sniff card that will let you experience the movie like never before. You can see the packaging above, with the Blu-ray set to retail for $29. The release is set to arrive in April. Those interested can secure a pre-order right now by clicking here.
Valiant Comics' Faith movie moves forward at Paramount
After years of development, the "Faith" movie based on the Valiant Comics superhero of the same name is finally moving forward at Paramount. Per Variety, as part of the emerging Valiant Cinematic Universe, the film has lined up a writer in Emily Carmichael ("Jurassic World: Dominion," "Pacific Rim: Uprising"). The project was originally set up at Sony but eventually changed hands. Paramount is also developing "Harbinger" as part of the VCU, in the hopes of getting a superhero cinematic universe going. No word yet on casting or a release date for this one, but stay tuned.
Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part One trailer
Warner Bros. is set to let worlds collide as the Justice League comes face to face with another franchise in the form of "RWBY." An animated film (with a sequel to come), titled "Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part One" is coming our way later this year, and we've got a trailer. As for the story at hand? The synopsis reads as follows:
The Justice League is facing off against a new horror: adolescence! Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Cyborg, Green Lantern and Vixen are surprised to find that not only have they materialized on a strange world called Remnant, but they've also been transformed into teenagers. Meanwhile, the heroes of Remnant – Ruby, Weiss, Blake and Yang – find their world has been mysteriously altered. Can the combined forces of the Justice League and Team RWBY return Remnant to normal before a superpowered Grimm destroys everything they know?
"Justice League x RWBY" arrives on Digital and Blu-ray on April 25.
Zack Snyder has offered support to DC Studios co-head James Gunn
Recently, social media was awash with nonsense about the possibility of the so-called Snyderverse being sold to Netflix, so that, director Zack Snyder could finish what he started with "Justice League" several years back. Recently, DC Studios co-head James Gunn absolutely debunked that possibility on Twitter (not that he needed to anyway), but also confirmed that he's spoken with Snyder about their plans for the new DC Universe. "He contacted me to express his support about my choices. He's a great guy. Again, he seems really happy with the massive world building he's doing now," Gunn said in response to a fan. So it seems Snyder is happy, Gunn is happy, and everyone has moved on from what was started in 2013 with "Man of Steel." Is it finally time to let this all go?
It sure sounds like Penn Badgley is up for a role in Fantastic Four
"You" star Penn Badgley has been connected with a possible role in the "Fantastic Four" reboot for quite some time. But is there any truth to those rumors? Speaking on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast recently, the actor addressed the rumors and, well, he sure as f*** didn't deny anything. "Well ... No, I can't reveal that. Neither confirm nor deny ... No, I don't know what to say about that," he said. When pressed a bit as to whether or not he's ever met with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, Badgley further meandered saying, "No. You know, it's possible that I have, but not in this context. I might have met him years ago, and I wouldn't, you know, I'm not sure." That sounds like a man trying not to say something, does it not? For now, we know that "Fantastic Four" is set to begin filming early next year, so there's plenty of time yet to get casting squared away.
Former Disney exec Ike Perlmutter tried to fire Marvel's Kevin Feige
Kevin Feige is, arguably, the most successful producer in Hollywood history. He's the common denominator behind every single MCU movie to date, and all of those billions at the box office aren't an accident. Yet, Ike Perlmutter, a former Disney exec who was once sharing duties at Marvel, tried to fire Feige in 2015 before he totally gained control of Marvel Studios. The news was revealed by Disney CEO Bob Iger in an interview with CNBC recently. It turns out, Iger knew better than to let this happen.
"We bought Marvel in 2009. I promised Ike the job that he would continue to run Marvel after that. Not forever, necessarily. In 2015, he was intent on firing Kevin Feige, who was running Marvel Studios, the movie-making at the time, and I thought that was a mistake and stepped in to prevent that from happening. I think Kevin is an incredibly, incredibly talented executive that you know... the Marvel track record speaks for itself. I moved the moviemaking operation of Marvel out from under Ike into the movie studio under Alan Horn."
Iger intriguingly added, "Let's put it this way. He was not happy about it. And I think that unhappiness exists today." Unhappy though Perlmutter may be, Feige's track record speaks for itself, and Iger undoubtedly made the right call here.
Behold, the first poster for The Flash movie
Lastly, today brings with it the first official poster for "The Flash" movie, which is indeed coming out this summer despite suffering many, many delays along the way. The poster comes ahead of the trailer, which will debut this Sunday during the "Super Bowl." In the meantime, we have this pretty impressive poster, which features Ezra Miller's Scarlet Speedster at the center, with a huge tease of Michael Keaton's return as Batman looming above him. It boasts the simple yet effective tagline "worlds collide." The film is due to hit theaters on June 16.