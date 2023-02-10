Superhero Bits: The Flash Movie Gets A Poster, A Justice League X RWBY Trailer & More

"You" star Penn Badgley has been connected with a possible role in the "Fantastic Four" reboot for quite some time. But is there any truth to those rumors? Speaking on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast recently, the actor addressed the rumors and, well, he sure as f*** didn't deny anything. "Well ... No, I can't reveal that. Neither confirm nor deny ... No, I don't know what to say about that," he said. When pressed a bit as to whether or not he's ever met with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, Badgley further meandered saying, "No. You know, it's possible that I have, but not in this context. I might have met him years ago, and I wouldn't, you know, I'm not sure." That sounds like a man trying not to say something, does it not? For now, we know that "Fantastic Four" is set to begin filming early next year, so there's plenty of time yet to get casting squared away.