RWBY: Ice Queendom Trailer: The Hit Web Series Gets An Anime Spin-Off
"RWBY," the anime-influenced American CG web series, is getting the true Japanese anime treatment in 2022. Rooster Teeth Productions is partnering with the Japanese animation studio, Shaft, for the spinoff, "RWBY: Ice Queendom," and has accompanied its announcement of the series with an English-subtitled trailer.
"RWBY" was created by the late Monty Oum in 2013 and has since gone on to air eight volumes, with a ninth that is also on the way in 2022. The series is set in the world of Remnant, "a place where science and fairy tales coexist," per the official description, and where "human civilization is plagued by deadly monsters known as the Grimm." Its only hope for protection is the Huntsmen and Huntresses, warriors trained at the Beacon Academy who form teams to defend the realm. "RWBY" is one of those teams and it stands for Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang, the four main characters, each of whom is identifiable through a corresponding color: red, white, black, and yellow.
"RWBY: Ice Queendom" features animation concepts by Gen Urobuchi, who wrote "Godzilla: The Planet Eater" and the rest of Netflix's computer-animated Godzilla trilogy. Tow Ubukata ("Mardock Scramble") acts as story editor and scriptwriter, while Toshimasa Suzuki ("Lagrange: The Flower of Rin-ne") directs and the mononymous Huke ("Black Rock Shooter") provides character concepts. The music is composed by Nobuko Toda x Kazuma Jinnouchi, who also scored The "Ninth Jedi" episode in the "Star Wars: Visions" anthology last year. Kerry Shawcross will reportedly serve as showrunner.
Check out the trailer for "RWBY: Ice Queendom" below.
RWBY: Ice Queendom Trailer and Synopsis
The Japanese voice cast for "RWBY: Ice Queendom" includes Saori Hayami as Ruby, Yoko Hikasa as Weiss, Yu Shimamura as Blake, and Ami Koshimizu as Yang. ComicBook.com reports that the original "RWBY" voice cast will also return for the English dub.
The synopsis for "RWBY: Ice Queendom" is as follows:
"RWBY: Ice Queendom presents RWBY in beautiful 2D anime visuals. RWBY imagines a world filled with horrific monsters bent on death and destruction, and humanity's only hope is dependent upon powerful Huntsmen and Huntresses. Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long are four such Huntresses in training whose journeys will take them far past the grounds of their school, Beacon Academy. Though each may be powerful on their own, these four girls must overcome dark forces and work as a team if they truly hope to become the next generation of Remnant's protectors."
"RWBY: Ice Queendom" is coming your way sometime later this year.