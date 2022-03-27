RWBY: Ice Queendom Trailer: The Hit Web Series Gets An Anime Spin-Off

"RWBY," the anime-influenced American CG web series, is getting the true Japanese anime treatment in 2022. Rooster Teeth Productions is partnering with the Japanese animation studio, Shaft, for the spinoff, "RWBY: Ice Queendom," and has accompanied its announcement of the series with an English-subtitled trailer.

"RWBY" was created by the late Monty Oum in 2013 and has since gone on to air eight volumes, with a ninth that is also on the way in 2022. The series is set in the world of Remnant, "a place where science and fairy tales coexist," per the official description, and where "human civilization is plagued by deadly monsters known as the Grimm." Its only hope for protection is the Huntsmen and Huntresses, warriors trained at the Beacon Academy who form teams to defend the realm. "RWBY" is one of those teams and it stands for Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang, the four main characters, each of whom is identifiable through a corresponding color: red, white, black, and yellow.

"RWBY: Ice Queendom" features animation concepts by Gen Urobuchi, who wrote "Godzilla: The Planet Eater" and the rest of Netflix's computer-animated Godzilla trilogy. Tow Ubukata ("Mardock Scramble") acts as story editor and scriptwriter, while Toshimasa Suzuki ("Lagrange: The Flower of Rin-ne") directs and the mononymous Huke ("Black Rock Shooter") provides character concepts. The music is composed by Nobuko Toda x Kazuma Jinnouchi, who also scored The "Ninth Jedi" episode in the "Star Wars: Visions" anthology last year. Kerry Shawcross will reportedly serve as showrunner.

Check out the trailer for "RWBY: Ice Queendom" below.