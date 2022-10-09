Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur Renewed For A Second Season Ahead Of Season 1 Premiere
During their New York Comic Con panel, the cast and crew of "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" shared a number of exciting new details about the upcoming Disney Channel series. Stars Diamond White (Lunella Lafayette aka Moon Girl), Fred Tatasciore (Devil Dinosaur), and Gary Anthony Williams (Pops) joined producers Steve Loter, Rodney Clouden, and Pilar Flynn on stage to talk about all the Moon Girl Magic coming our way from the House of Ideas and the House of Mouse early next year.
However, the panel revealed some exciting news about the future of these Lower East Siders beyond season 1. They announced that the show has already been renewed for a second season. Plus, they officially unveiled the opening sequence and theme song, which was written and produced by executive music producer Raphael Saadiq and performed by series star Diamond White.
Moon Girl Magic
Based on the acclaimed Marvel Comics series, "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" centers on a girl and her T-Rex. Lunella Lafayette is a 13-year-old scientific wunderkind who accidentally brings a prehistoric predator — Devil Dinosaur — to present day New York City. In the comics, the two share a mental link (thanks to Lunella being an Inhuman), allowing them to team up to fight baddies. It's unclear how close the show will follow the source material, but changes are expected — especially since the character has been aged up for the Disney series.
The official synopsis:
Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.
As you can see from the clip above, the show has a very modern art style with a bit of a retro flare. Saadiq, who is best known as a member of the multiplatinum group Tony! Toni! Toné!, managed to capture that vibe perfectly with the show's intro. As the producers mentioned in the press room before the panel, he manages to match whatever genre the episodes called for. From pop to hip hop to jazz, Saadiq masterfully crafted the perfect tunes to match whatever Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur were facing in that episode.
"Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" premieres on February 10, 2023 on The Disney Channel, then shortly after, the show will be on Disney+.