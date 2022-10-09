Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur Renewed For A Second Season Ahead Of Season 1 Premiere

Based on the acclaimed Marvel Comics series, "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" centers on a girl and her T-Rex. Lunella Lafayette is a 13-year-old scientific wunderkind who accidentally brings a prehistoric predator — Devil Dinosaur — to present day New York City. In the comics, the two share a mental link (thanks to Lunella being an Inhuman), allowing them to team up to fight baddies. It's unclear how close the show will follow the source material, but changes are expected — especially since the character has been aged up for the Disney series.

The official synopsis:

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.

As you can see from the clip above, the show has a very modern art style with a bit of a retro flare. Saadiq, who is best known as a member of the multiplatinum group Tony! Toni! Toné!, managed to capture that vibe perfectly with the show's intro. As the producers mentioned in the press room before the panel, he manages to match whatever genre the episodes called for. From pop to hip hop to jazz, Saadiq masterfully crafted the perfect tunes to match whatever Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur were facing in that episode.

"Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" premieres on February 10, 2023 on The Disney Channel, then shortly after, the show will be on Disney+.