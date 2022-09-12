Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur Teaser: For When The Avengers Don't Go Below 14th Street
One girl can make a difference. But can you imagine how much more of a difference she can make with a dinosaur on her side? Well, a tyrannosaurus rex may not be ideal for every situation, but Lunella Lafayette is happy to have Devil Dinosaur with her as she fights crime in the Lower East Side of New York City in the upcoming Disney Channel series "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur."
Based on the 2015 Marvel comic series by Brandon Montclare, Amy Reeder, and Natacha Bustos, which was a sequel to Jack Kirby's "Moon Boy and Devil Dinosaur" from 1978, the animated series will follow the 13-year-old super-genius as she transports the T-rex through a time vortex to the present to help her take on the villains of the modern day. And though the project has been in development for some time at this point, the recent D23 Expo has finally delivered an official release date for the new cartoon from the House of Ideas. Their presentation at the House of Mouse's convention also included a brand new teaser trailer for the show, which you can check out right here.
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur teaser
Almost like a mash-up of the original "The Powerpuff Girls" and Nickelodeon's "My Life As A Teenage Robot" with Marvel's signature superhero flare and a hint of Lisa Frank grade school stationary, "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" looks like it delivers a dynamic animated style filled with fast-paced action, sci-fi staples, and teen drama.
The show also touts an impressive voice cast featuring the talents of Diamond White as Lunella, Alfre Woodard as her grandmother Mimi, Libe Barer as her best friend/manager Casey, Sasheer Zamata as her mom Adria, Jermaine Fowler as her dad James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as her grandfather Pops, and executive producer Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder. Then there's a stacked roster of guest stars including Alison Brie ("GLOW"), Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton"), Jennifer Hudson ("Respect"), Cliff "Method Man" Smith ("Power Book II: Ghost"), Cobie Smulders ("How I Met Your Mother"), Wesley Snipes ("Blade" trilogy), and more.
As far as the plot goes, it seems like there are a few differences between the show and the comic. Moon Girl still appears to be the most intelligent person in the Marvel Universe, even above Tony Stark, Bruce Banner, Reed Richards, and Amadeus Cho. However, it doesn't look like her Inhuman ability to swap consciousness with Devil Dinosaur has made the jump from the page to the screen. Lunella is also aged up to be a teenager rather than a pre-teen, but I don't anticipate these changes will affect the quality of the adaptation. In fact, I could see True Believers embracing this series as they did with other recent animated projects like "Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes" or "Ultimate Spider-Man."
"Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" premieres on the Disney Channel on February 10, 2023.