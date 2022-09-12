Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur Teaser: For When The Avengers Don't Go Below 14th Street

Almost like a mash-up of the original "The Powerpuff Girls" and Nickelodeon's "My Life As A Teenage Robot" with Marvel's signature superhero flare and a hint of Lisa Frank grade school stationary, "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" looks like it delivers a dynamic animated style filled with fast-paced action, sci-fi staples, and teen drama.

The show also touts an impressive voice cast featuring the talents of Diamond White as Lunella, Alfre Woodard as her grandmother Mimi, Libe Barer as her best friend/manager Casey, Sasheer Zamata as her mom Adria, Jermaine Fowler as her dad James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as her grandfather Pops, and executive producer Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder. Then there's a stacked roster of guest stars including Alison Brie ("GLOW"), Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton"), Jennifer Hudson ("Respect"), Cliff "Method Man" Smith ("Power Book II: Ghost"), Cobie Smulders ("How I Met Your Mother"), Wesley Snipes ("Blade" trilogy), and more.

As far as the plot goes, it seems like there are a few differences between the show and the comic. Moon Girl still appears to be the most intelligent person in the Marvel Universe, even above Tony Stark, Bruce Banner, Reed Richards, and Amadeus Cho. However, it doesn't look like her Inhuman ability to swap consciousness with Devil Dinosaur has made the jump from the page to the screen. Lunella is also aged up to be a teenager rather than a pre-teen, but I don't anticipate these changes will affect the quality of the adaptation. In fact, I could see True Believers embracing this series as they did with other recent animated projects like "Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes" or "Ultimate Spider-Man."

"Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" premieres on the Disney Channel on February 10, 2023.