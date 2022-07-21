Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur Is Getting A Fantastic Set Of Guest Stars [Comic-Con]
We've got some adorable news out of San Diego Comic-Con, and it involves a giant red beastie. Our own Ryan Scott was at the panel for "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur." The series is based on the characters from the Marvel comic book of the same name by Brandon Montclare, Amy Reeder, and Natacha Bustos (Moon Girl). Jack Kirby created Devil Dinosaur.
In the series, we've got 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (voiced by Diamond White) and her 10-ton best friend Devil Dinosaur — who just happens to be a Tyrannosaurus rex — who are out to stop criminals from messing up the city. Not only do we have info on the show and the voice cast, but there is a clip that gives us a first look at "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" which was revealed at the panel. From what we're seeing, our hero is having a bit of a rough time trying to keep her very large dino sidekick from wandering off while she's trying to stop crime. Seems he'd rather be eating some delightful garbage and playing around.
In addition to White, we've got Alfre Woodard as the voice of Lunella's grandmother Mimi, Libe Barer as her best friend/manager Casey, Sasheer Zamata as her mom Adria, Jermaine Fowler as her dad James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as her grandfather Pops, and executive producer Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder, described as "a curious and mischievous trickster."
'All you need to know is, I'm a superhero'
On the guest star side, we've got Alison Brie ("GLOW"), Andy Cohen ("Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen"), Daveed Diggs (Broadway's "Hamilton"), Maya Hawke ("Stranger Things"), Jennifer Hudson ("Respect"), Cliff "Method Man" Smith ("Power Book II: Ghost"), Cobie Smulders ("How I Met Your Mother") and Wesley Snipes ("Blade" trilogy).
Recurring stars include Omid Abtahi ("The Mandalorian"), Utkarsh Ambudkar ("Ghosts"), Michael Cimino ("Love, Victor"), Indya Moore ("Pose"), and Craig Robinson ("The Office").
But wait, there's more! Additional guest cast includes Gideon Adlon ("Pacific Rim: The Black"), Pamela Adlon ("Better Things"), Anna Akana ("Youth & Consequences"), Ian Alexander ("The OA"), May Calamawy (Marvel Studios' "Moon Knight"), Wilson Cruz ("Star Trek: Discovery"), Asia Kate Dillon ("Billions"), Luis Guzmán ("How to Make It in America"), astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison, Josh Keaton ("Marvel's Spider-Man"), June Diane Raphael ("Grace and Frankie"), Paul Scheer ("The League"), and Tajinae Turner ("Meet the Voxels").
Also revealed at the panel was some new artwork which you can see in full above, along with a poster for the series.
The show is produced by Disney Television Animation, and executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions, with Steve Loter as supervising producer, Kate Kondell and Jeffrey M. Howard as co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn producing.
"Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" is set to premiere on the Disney Channel and Disney+ in 2023.