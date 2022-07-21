Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur Is Getting A Fantastic Set Of Guest Stars [Comic-Con]

We've got some adorable news out of San Diego Comic-Con, and it involves a giant red beastie. Our own Ryan Scott was at the panel for "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur." The series is based on the characters from the Marvel comic book of the same name by Brandon Montclare, Amy Reeder, and Natacha Bustos (Moon Girl). Jack Kirby created Devil Dinosaur.

In the series, we've got 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (voiced by Diamond White) and her 10-ton best friend Devil Dinosaur — who just happens to be a Tyrannosaurus rex — who are out to stop criminals from messing up the city. Not only do we have info on the show and the voice cast, but there is a clip that gives us a first look at "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" which was revealed at the panel. From what we're seeing, our hero is having a bit of a rough time trying to keep her very large dino sidekick from wandering off while she's trying to stop crime. Seems he'd rather be eating some delightful garbage and playing around.

In addition to White, we've got Alfre Woodard as the voice of Lunella's grandmother Mimi, Libe Barer as her best friend/manager Casey, Sasheer Zamata as her mom Adria, Jermaine Fowler as her dad James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as her grandfather Pops, and executive producer Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder, described as "a curious and mischievous trickster."