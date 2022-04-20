Moon Knight's Layla Has Unique Roots In Marvel Comics

One of the most exciting aspects of "Moon Knight" might be the freedom it has had to reinterpret the source material of a lesser known character. So much has changed from page to screen that many comic fans have had to put aside their expectations for Marc Spector and just enjoy the ride. Notably absent from the Disney+ series thus far is Marc's supporting cast from the comics. We see Frenchie's name pop up as a missed call in the premiere and the credits confirm that the living statue Steven (Oscar Isaac) confides in is indeed Crawley, but that's pretty much it. These small nods do work well in context and honestly, Moon Knight fights alone in the comics quite often anyway. But one element that some fans have found particularly perplexing is the addition of Layla El-Faouly, who, at first glance, appears to be a character created just for the show.

Portrayed by May Calamawy, Layla is introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the very first episode of "Moon Knight," though we don't find out much about her. We see Layla's name appear as many missed calls on the phone Steven discovers hidden in his apartment. Once Steven has her on the line, we learn she not only knows him as Marc, but is also very confused by his accent.

There is a famous Layla in Marvel Comics, but waiting for the studio to introduce Layla Miller in a "Moon Knight" series is tantamount to hoping Mephisto would appear in "WandaVision." It's easy to think at first that Layla is a completely new character. After all, her name doesn't appear anywhere in Marvel Comics canon. However, as more has been revealed, striking similarities have emerged between her and a certain comics figure central to Marc's life. She might even have ties to another lesser known character as well. So, let's take a look at Layla's roots in Marvel Comics.

Beware, spoilers for the first four episodes of "Moon Knight" follow below.