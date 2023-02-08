Superhero Bits: Fantastic Four Films In Early 2024, Brendan Fraser On Almost Playing Superman & More

Back in the early 2000s, J.J. Abrams has been planning to make a "Superman" movie, which was titled "Superman: Flyby" at the time. And who might have been our Man of Steel in that never-realized project? Brendan Fraser, who is nominated for an Oscar for "The Whale" this year, was indeed one of the actors in contention. Speaking with Howard Stern recently, the actor opened up about that missed opportunity and, frankly, he doesn't seem to have any misgivings about the whole thing, as he didn't necessarily want to be known as Superman for the rest of his life. "Say you do get the job to be the Man of Steel, it's gonna be chipped on your gravestone. Are you okay with that? I mean, you will forever more be known as the Man of Steel," Fraser noted. You can check out the full clip for yourself above.