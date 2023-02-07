What The Ant-Man Movies Are Truly About, According To Director Peyton Reed

Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) is regular guy who happened to stumble headfirst into superherodom. That, uh, doesn't feel like a word, but you get the idea. He might have a suit that allows him to grow to the size of a skyscraper and shrink to the size of an ant, but he's no more inherently magical or fantastic than that Wi-Fi-enabled "Harry Potter" wand you bought to replace your TV remote with and then promptly forgot existed.

Despite this, his humanity is kind of the whole reason the "Ant-Man" movies work. Well, that and the fact that he's portrayed by Rudd, the living embodiment of harmless charm. Fortunately for us, Peyton Reed, the director of "Ant-Man," "Ant-Man and the Wasp," and the upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," understands this. More importantly, it seems like he's always understood this — that beneath the façade of CGI and spandex, Scott's time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has never been about anything more important than his daughter, Cassie Lang (Abby Ryder Fortson, Emma Fuhrmann, Kathryn Newton, depending on the film). Here's the story, as shared by Reed.