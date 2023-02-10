65 Super Bowl Trailer: Adam Driver Battles Dino And Atmospheric Horror

The 2023 Super Bowl is still over two days away, but Sony Pictures has decided to give us an "early look" at a new (wordless) teaser trailer for the Adam Driver-led sci-fi thriller "65." It was appropriately released 65 hours ahead of Sunday's football kick-off. Sony is also indulging in some clever wordplay with the words "big game." It has two meanings, as you can tell. On one hand, it refers to the 2023 Super Bowl as the big football game — and also dinosaurs, in that Adam Driver is hunting some very big game.

In "65," as with HBO's excellent ongoing "The Last of Us," the male protagonist Mills (Driver) must keep a young girl called Koa (Ariana Greenblatt) safe from all kinds of monsters. The two are the only survivors of a crashlanding, one that has somehow taken Mills and his futuristic gun 65 million years into Earth's past. That's why there are so many dinosaurs around. Also, fun fact, this is also around the time we had that mass extinction event which, you know, wiped out nearly three-quarters of all plant and animal life on our planet.

Of course, "65" is toying with history, with the new TV spot — arriving just a couple of weeks on from the full-length trailer, with which it shares more than a few scenes — proclaiming "humans discovered Earth 65 million years ago."