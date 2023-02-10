65 Super Bowl Trailer: Adam Driver Battles Dino And Atmospheric Horror
The 2023 Super Bowl is still over two days away, but Sony Pictures has decided to give us an "early look" at a new (wordless) teaser trailer for the Adam Driver-led sci-fi thriller "65." It was appropriately released 65 hours ahead of Sunday's football kick-off. Sony is also indulging in some clever wordplay with the words "big game." It has two meanings, as you can tell. On one hand, it refers to the 2023 Super Bowl as the big football game — and also dinosaurs, in that Adam Driver is hunting some very big game.
In "65," as with HBO's excellent ongoing "The Last of Us," the male protagonist Mills (Driver) must keep a young girl called Koa (Ariana Greenblatt) safe from all kinds of monsters. The two are the only survivors of a crashlanding, one that has somehow taken Mills and his futuristic gun 65 million years into Earth's past. That's why there are so many dinosaurs around. Also, fun fact, this is also around the time we had that mass extinction event which, you know, wiped out nearly three-quarters of all plant and animal life on our planet.
Of course, "65" is toying with history, with the new TV spot — arriving just a couple of weeks on from the full-length trailer, with which it shares more than a few scenes — proclaiming "humans discovered Earth 65 million years ago."
Watch the 65 Super Bowl trailer
Set aside the slowly-revealing onscreen text and the movie-trailer voice that declares the film's name and release date at the end, the new 30-second "65" teaser trailer doesn't have any words or voices in it. Unless you're counting Ariana Greenblatt's screaming. Instead, the Super Bowl spot depends entirely on sounds — growls, breathing, explosions, and an eerie background score — to build tension. It's pure, atmospheric horror. I suppose that's what you should expect from the writers of "A Quiet Place," Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who are joint directors of "65."
The duo also serves as producers on the sci-fi thriller alongside Sam Raimi ("Spider-Man 2"), Deborah Liebling ("PEN15"), and Zainab Azizi ("Umma"). In addition to Adam Driver ("House of Gucci," "Star Wars: The Force Awakens") and Greenblatt ("Awake," "The One and Only Ivan"), the film also stars Chloe Coleman ("My Spy," "Gunpowder Milkshake") and Nika King ("Euphoria").
Here's the official synopsis for "65," via Sony Pictures:
After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he's actually stranded on Earth...65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive.
"65" is out on March 10, 2023, in cinemas worldwide.