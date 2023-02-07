Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Early Buzz: Best 'Star Wars Movie' Since The Last Jedi

The first reactions to "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" are here — and they are largely about the new villain. Everyone loves Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, who is being described as "excellent," "a force," and "fierce, yet nuanced." According to several critics, the 33-year-old actor "conquers," "kills it," "completely rules," and is "having the best time." Others believe Majors is "great as Kang," and Marvel Studios has "found the perfect actor." The new "Ant-Man" film is his second appearance in the role — Kang is a variant of He Who Remains from "Loki" who needs access to Pym Particles to get out of the Quantum Realm, a subatomic dimension that was first introduced in "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

There's a significant amount of praise for Michelle Pfeiffer too, who returns as Janet van Dyne from "Ant-Man and the Wasp", the original Wasp lost in the Quantum Realm for three decades before she was rescued. Alongside, Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are back as Scott Lang / Ant-Man and Hope van Dyne / Wasp, respectively. Michael Douglas reprises his role as Hank Pym from the first two "Ant-Man" films. Kathryn Newton plays Scott's teenage daughter Cassie Lang, taking over from Emma Fuhrmann who briefly played her in "Avengers: Endgame." Some critics love the "wonderful" family dynamic, while others are moved by the father-daughter bond between Rudd and Newton.

As for the film itself, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" — directed by "Ant-Man" veteran Peyton Reed, with Jeff Loveness ("Rick and Morty") as the writer — is being labeled wacky and weird. A few reactions are calling it akin to a "Star Wars" movie — "big Star Wars vibes meet the Marvel Cinematic Universe," one writes — with one going so far as to label it the "best Star Wars movie" since "The Last Jedi."