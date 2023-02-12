Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Super Bowl Trailer: The Famed Archaeologist Takes On A Space Race Conspiracy

As for the rest of the cast of "Dial of Destiny," Harrison Ford will be facing off against Mads Mikkelsen, who plays a "former" Nazi named Voller who seeks to sabotage the Apollo moon landing program. Boyd Holbrook will play Voller's right-hand man, Klaber, while Thomas Kretschmann will play a Nazi colonel who previously worked with the nefarious scientist. Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, Ethann Isidore, and Olivier Richters will also star in the film.

What the trailer also makes clear is that, despite director James Mangold taking over key duties, the essence of both Steven Spielberg and George Lucas are woven deep into "Dial of Destiny." The hints of big battles, sweeping cinematography, and of course, the undeniable old-man charisma of Ford are on display with this new sneak peek.

We had previously gotten a trailer back in December 2022, and while this new trailer reuses some of that footage, there are also plenty of new details to break down. This likely has to do with the fact that "Dial of Destiny" in and of itself looks like the perfect combination of old-school nostalgia and logical storytelling progression — Mangold's sensibilities are the primary focus, but there's still a reverence towards what Spielberg and Lucas created that's pulled back just enough to where it doesn't feel like bait. Needless to say, we're excited to see what comes of this new adventure.

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" swings into theaters on June 30, 2023.