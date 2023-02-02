The Office Season 6 Superfan Episodes Are Streaming Now On Peacock
Fans of "The Office" have been gifted yet another season of "Superfan" episodes, with Peacock updating the entire sixth season of the hit show with extended cuts. Back in 2021, NBC's comedy behemoth made its way onto the Peacock service after the company paid a hefty sum to pull the series from Netflix. As an incentive for viewers to sign up to the fledgling streamer, Peacock made the entire third season available as extended episodes with previously unaired material.
And while those initial third season "Superfan" episodes were previously available on DVD, iTunes, and Netflix, Peacock has continued to release further "Superfan" seasons that feature all-new, previously unseen footage. Season 1 was given the "Superfan" treatment back in April 2021, before season 2 hit the service a few months later. Once 2022 rolled around, amid Peacock's continued struggles to turn a profit, seasons 4 and 5 were updated, with Craig Robinson and Ed Helms, who played Darryl Philbin and Andy Bernard respectively, announcing the newly updated episodes at the ATX Television Festival.
Now, extended cuts of season 6 episodes have finally hit Peacock, which means there are currently a full six seasons of the show available in "Superfan" form. Culminating in Jim and Pam's Niagara Falls wedding, this run of 26 episodes has a trove of classic "Office" moments, including the now extended "Parkour" cold open from the season premiere, "Gossip" (see the video below). Other classic episodes include "Koi Pond," and "Scott's Tots" — one of the most excruciatingly hilarious moments in "Office" history.
Superfan edits are a worthwhile watch
Anyone who's listened to the "Office Ladies" podcast will know that numerous directors throughout the show's run wound up with much longer cuts than what actually aired, and were forced to edit things down to the required 22-minute length for broadcast. And as the interviews on that show prove, a lot of the extra footage is actually quality stuff that just had to go due to time constraints. That's meant the "Superfan" episodes have thus far been a worthy watch for any fan of the show, adding further context and in some cases changing storylines completely.
With Peacock still struggling to get ahead in the streaming wars, this is yet another way for the company to capitalize on what might be their biggest show. Even though "The Office" ended a full 10 years ago, it continues to enjoy massive popularity and NBCUniversal has leveraged that popularity every chance they can get. But they'll need to do more if they're going to get Peacock to where it needs to be. The streaming service lost an unfathomable $2.5 billion in 2022 and had 20 million paid subscribers by the end of the fourth quarter 2022 — compared to Netflix's 230 million subs. And while "Superfan" edits are an enticing prospect for anyone who's yet to sign up to Peacock, the company will surely need more than footage from the cutting room floor to get ahead.