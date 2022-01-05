The Office Season 4 Superfan Episodes Add New Wrinkles To The Teapot Card Mystery And Pam & Jim's First Kiss
Despite airing its series finale almost a decade ago, the popularity of the U.S. version of "The Office" endures — so much so that, this time last year, we heard it was the most-streamed show of 2020. The series continues to roll out extended Superfan Episodes on Peacock, and has now worked its way up to season 4, where viewers can learn a few new details about the relationship between Jim and Pam, played by John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer.
Last November, the book, "Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of The Office," revealed that Krasinski refused to shoot a scene where Jim cheats on Pam by kissing another woman. Jim and Pam shared their own first kiss in the season 2 premiere, "The Dundies," but Pam was drunk at the time and she was still with Roy (David Denman). It wasn't until later that she and Jim got together.
In the Superfan Episode, "Launch Party Part 2," which expands on the sixth episode of "The Office" season 4, Pam confirms around the 21:10 mark that she knew what she was doing when she drunkenly kissed Jim in "The Dundies." It wasn't just an unthinking moment that occurred after the Dunder Mifflin staff's annual awards debacle at Chili's. That adds a new twist to their relationship, and it's not the only one these new season 4 Superfan Episodes illuminate.
Pam's Knowledge of the Teapot Card
In "Christmas Party," the tenth episode of "The Office" season 2, Jim stuffs a teapot full of inside-joke gifts for Pam, including a mixtape, his high school yearbook photo, a hot sauce packet, some unexplainable trinket, and a greeting card telling her how he really feels about her. Unfortunately, there's an iPod in play at the party and Michael (Steve Carrell) makes a rule allowing the employees of his Dunder Mifflin branch to trade in their secret Santa gifts for better ones, with everyone vying for the iPod.
No sooner does Pam open her gift from Jim than she's trading it away — without reading his card. The teapot eventually ends up in the insufferable hands of Dwight (Rainn Wilson), who rebuffs Jim's offer of a lucky shamrock keychain, quoting Billy Zane's character in "Titanic" to Jim and saying: "A real man makes his own luck."
Pam eventually shows Jim that she won the teapot back from Dwight, and Jim seemingly swipes the card back before she is aware of it. In these new Superfan Episodes, however, she reveals that she knew about the card. She wants to know what's in it, but Jim says he'll never tell her, and indeed, the series would maintain the mystery of what he wrote her like a "Lost in Translation" whisper. However, Fischer later revealed the contents of the card on the Office Ladies podcast.
You can stream Superfan Episodes of "The Office" along with every other episode and season on Peacock.