The Office Season 4 Superfan Episodes Add New Wrinkles To The Teapot Card Mystery And Pam & Jim's First Kiss

Despite airing its series finale almost a decade ago, the popularity of the U.S. version of "The Office" endures — so much so that, this time last year, we heard it was the most-streamed show of 2020. The series continues to roll out extended Superfan Episodes on Peacock, and has now worked its way up to season 4, where viewers can learn a few new details about the relationship between Jim and Pam, played by John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer.

Last November, the book, "Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of The Office," revealed that Krasinski refused to shoot a scene where Jim cheats on Pam by kissing another woman. Jim and Pam shared their own first kiss in the season 2 premiere, "The Dundies," but Pam was drunk at the time and she was still with Roy (David Denman). It wasn't until later that she and Jim got together.

In the Superfan Episode, "Launch Party Part 2," which expands on the sixth episode of "The Office" season 4, Pam confirms around the 21:10 mark that she knew what she was doing when she drunkenly kissed Jim in "The Dundies." It wasn't just an unthinking moment that occurred after the Dunder Mifflin staff's annual awards debacle at Chili's. That adds a new twist to their relationship, and it's not the only one these new season 4 Superfan Episodes illuminate.