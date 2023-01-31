Despite Recent Twitter Controversy, It Sounds Like Zachary Levi Is Going To Keep Playing Shazam

"Just real simply: actors and filmmakers that I work with are going to say things that I agree with and things that I don't agree with," James Gunn explained when asked directly about the actor's tweet. "That's going to happen. I don't have a list of things that somebody should say because of what I think." He added, "And you know, I can't be changing my plans all the time because an actor says something that I don't agree with."

Zachary Levi's comments are far from the biggest controversy within the DCU: That would likely be the studio's continued association with Ezra Miller, the star of "The Flash" who reportedly entered treatment last summer after months of headlines involving multiple arrests and accusations of abusive, erratic, and dangerous behavior. After explaining that he doesn't expect actors and filmmakers to agree with him at all times, Gunn did seem to bring up a caveat that differentiates between a bad opinion and an unforgivable action: "By the same token," he said, "if somebody's doing something morally reprehensible then that's a different story."

While it sounds like Levi's behavior doesn't rise to the level of "reprehensible" to Gunn, it also sounds like he has a case-by-case approach to situations like these. "We have to take all that stuff into account," Gunn said. "It's a balance. It's modern world and it's a different place." The filmmaker and executive is, of course, no stranger to controversy. In 2018, he was fired by Marvel after offensive past tweets of his came to light. The decision was later reversed, and Gunn is, of course, now heading up the future of DC.

"Shazam: Fury of the Gods" is set to open in theaters on March 17, 2023.