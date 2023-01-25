Steven Spielberg Thinks Adult Dramas Will Make A Comeback At The Box Office

It's the million dollar question of our current box office landscape: Can mid-budget, adult-oriented dramas — once thought to be the consistent, moneymaking lifeblood of the industry — ever make a genuine comeback? Movie theaters are all but littered with the remains of countless films that never even stood a chance of turning a profit in recent years (/Film's own Ryan Scott has reported on 2023's first disappointing performance of that nature, the Hugh Jackman-starring "The Son"). The reasons for this trend are far more nuanced than it might seem at first blush, having to do with any number of factors ranging from the ever-changing tastes of moviegoers in general, the rising prevalence of streaming-exclusive releases, studios conditioning audiences to only turn out for the biggest blockbusters, the cost of ticket prices, and, of course, the ongoing pandemic.

Whatever the case may be, however, the end result is still the same: While $200+ million blockbusters, horror films, and other genre fare continue to flourish on the big screen, the relatively more humble offerings of original, star-driven, and adult-skewing pictures that used to thrive alongside those types of movies are no longer a sure bet.

So who else but Steven Spielberg to wade into this discussion and offer up some words of wisdom? Sure, the director who pioneered the very concept of the summer blockbuster with "Jaws" and "Jurassic Park" can't exactly wag his fingers at audiences for simply following his influence. But having seen recent efforts such as last year's "West Side Story" remake and even "The Fabelmans" struggle to find their footing in theaters, perhaps he's best positioned to analyze the future of such movies. Somewhat surprisingly, his ultimate conclusion is filled with nothing but optimism.