SNL's The Black Lotus Offers 'All Of The Intrigue, None Of The Foolishness'

With Aubrey Plaza hosting "Saturday Night Live," it came as no surprise last night when they did a parody of "The White Lotus," the show Plaza just gave a memorable performance in for its second season. This "Black Lotus" sketch takes the same basic format as the HBO anthology show — it's about a hotel filled with a bunch of entitled rich people going through various emotional crises — with the key difference being the hotel's staff. Kenan Thompson, Punkie Johnson, Ego Nwodim and Devon Walker play the all-Black hotel employees who have "no time for this nonsense."

Fans of "The White Lotus" get to watch as Chloe Fineman does an impression of Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya, as James Austin Johnson plays Michael Imperioli's Dominic, and as Sarah Sherman plays Portia with her new sketchy British boyfriend who's definitely planning to kill her, played by new cast-member Michael Longfellow. All of them are repeatedly stunned by the staff members' brutally honest approach to hotel management.

You might expect Aubrey Plaza to reprise her role as Harper, but instead she plays a no-nonsense Latina woman who slaps the guests when they get too heated. While you might be disappointed that we never got to see an SNL spin on Harper (all we get is Mikey Day's take on her husband Ethan), this may have been the funnier choice.