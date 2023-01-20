Jason Lives! Sean S. Cunningham Allegedly Developing Reboots Of Friday The 13th And House

Just months after a "Friday the 13th" prequel series was announced at Peacock, there's more big news from the beloved hockey-mask-killer franchise. According to Bloody Disgusting, original film director Sean S. Cunningham is reportedly working on his own "Friday the 13th" reboot. The news comes via actor, producer, and screenwriter, Jeff Locker, who says he and director Jeremy Weiss pitched Cunningham their "dream reboot of 'Friday the 13th' — with Sean's blessing to keep developing it with him."

This news is surprising given that a high-profile legal battle between Cunningham and original "Friday the 13th" screenwriter Victor Miller has kept Jason Voorhees from the big screen for well over a decade now. The two men ended up embroiled in a lawsuit, with Cunningham's company Horror, Inc. going up against Miller, who their argument claimed was a hired employee and not an author entitled to script rights. Miller did end up with script rights — but the original script doesn't actually include Jason as we know him, so his future projects wouldn't have access to the rights that include the iconic character.

According to Bloody Disgusting, though, Locker hopes the pair is on their way to burying the hatchet (or machete). "We're hoping the surrounding excitement will inspire both sides to come together and give us Jason on the big screen again for the first time in 14 years," Locker told the outlet. Even if that doesn't happen, however, the project could apparently still move forward. "We also have a Plan B for a sequel to the original we think fans will absolutely love and should avoid any legal entanglements," Locker said.