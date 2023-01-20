Jason Lives! Sean S. Cunningham Allegedly Developing Reboots Of Friday The 13th And House
Just months after a "Friday the 13th" prequel series was announced at Peacock, there's more big news from the beloved hockey-mask-killer franchise. According to Bloody Disgusting, original film director Sean S. Cunningham is reportedly working on his own "Friday the 13th" reboot. The news comes via actor, producer, and screenwriter, Jeff Locker, who says he and director Jeremy Weiss pitched Cunningham their "dream reboot of 'Friday the 13th' — with Sean's blessing to keep developing it with him."
This news is surprising given that a high-profile legal battle between Cunningham and original "Friday the 13th" screenwriter Victor Miller has kept Jason Voorhees from the big screen for well over a decade now. The two men ended up embroiled in a lawsuit, with Cunningham's company Horror, Inc. going up against Miller, who their argument claimed was a hired employee and not an author entitled to script rights. Miller did end up with script rights — but the original script doesn't actually include Jason as we know him, so his future projects wouldn't have access to the rights that include the iconic character.
According to Bloody Disgusting, though, Locker hopes the pair is on their way to burying the hatchet (or machete). "We're hoping the surrounding excitement will inspire both sides to come together and give us Jason on the big screen again for the first time in 14 years," Locker told the outlet. Even if that doesn't happen, however, the project could apparently still move forward. "We also have a Plan B for a sequel to the original we think fans will absolutely love and should avoid any legal entanglements," Locker said.
This isn't the only Friday the 13th project in the works
After a long drought of "Friday the 13th"-related content, we now appear to have two upcoming projects in the early stages. "Crystal Lake," the Peacock prequel series, will be made via A24 by "Hannibal" creator Bryan Fuller. From the moment the project was announced, horror lovers have speculated that the show will center on Pamela Voorhees, Jason's mother who was the killer in the original 1980 film. At a recent screening of "Friday the 13th Part 3," Fandom editor Eric Goldman reported that Fuller did confirm Pamela would be involved, saying, "We're honestly going to be covering it all. The series is covering the life and times of these two characters."
Victor Miller is set to executive produce "Crystal Lake," while Sean S. Cunningham appears to be involved in the project Bloody Disgusting is reporting on today. Jeremy Weiss tells the outlet that he and Jeff Locker broached the topic of a future "Friday the 13th" project with the original film's director after working together on the upcoming film, "The Night Driver." The pair also reportedly have another follow-up to an '80s favorite in the works, as they said they spoke with Cunningham about reviving the "House" franchise that began in 1985. When they came to Cunningham with their ideas, Weiss said that "Jeff not only felt the same, but had very similar ideas with where to take both franchises."
In a matter of months, we've gone from no "Friday the 13th" projects on the horizon to potentially two, but given the division of rights to the original, there's a good chance each might look very different from each other. Hey, we're not going to complain about double the slashers!