Here's Why The Last Of Us Uses So Many Handheld Shots [Exclusive]

For fans of the original game, HBO's "The Last of Us" series feels like a gift that keeps on giving. We've all been burned by Hollywood's long tradition of doomed live action video game adaptations before. Even 2022's uninspired "Uncharted" film proved that adapting Naughty Dog's cinematic games to the big screen is not a simple, surefire task without the proper vision (even though Sony Pictures has deemed the blockbuster a hit).

Despite all odds, showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann (who wrote and directed the original 2013 video game) have already proven this series' value as an adaptation of one of gaming's most beloved stories. What makes "The Last of Us" truly work as a fully imagined series, however, is that it makes full use of its new medium. There's no longer any direct interactivity or gameplay, but there's now plenty of room for more story, context, and worldbuilding to deepen the material for newcomers and hardcore fans alike.

But from a visual perspective, how does "The Last of Us" series build on what the 2013 game started? /Film's Valerie Ettenhofer spoke with one of the cinematographers of the HBO series, Eben Bolter, and asked about working with an established visual style from the games and the handheld look of the show.

"At the end of the day, Craig [Mazin] and Neil [Druckmann] have their sense of what the series is going to look like, and each of us as cinematographers just have to interpret and translate that," Bolter said. "So all of my conversations about the look, about the tone, about lighting were actually with Craig and Neil, the showrunners. So I did have flexibility to change things if I deemed necessary from the opening episodes."