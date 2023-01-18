Superhero Bits: Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Gets Some Good News, Guardians 3 Funko Pops & More

Netflix is bringing us "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always" later this year, a 30th anniversary special that will bring together members of the original cast, as well as other Rangers from throughout the years. But what of Amy Jo Johnson, the original Pink Ranger? Why isn't she involved? Taking to Twitter, Johnson addressed her absence, explaining:

"For the record I never said no...I just didn't say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in-store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass!"

As for what was offered? Was the part just too small? Is she talking about money? We may never know. Either way, she doesn't sound bitter about it. In any case, be on the lookout for the special on Netflix on April 19, 2023.