Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Special On Netflix Will Reunite Some Original Mighty Morphin Stars

"Power Rangers" is one of the biggest franchises to come out of the '90s. Based on the Japanese franchise "Super Sentai," the "Power Rangers" series follows a group of teenagers chosen to fight evil with the help of super suits and giant robots that morph together to make an even bigger robot.

When it premiered, the series was the closest '90s kids got to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You got a team of superheroes fighting cartoonish villains by punching the hell out of them, with a more diverse team than even the current MCU has.

And just like the MCU, the "Power Rangers" franchise has an expansive universe with a couple of different timelines, and stories that go to space, and travel to different galaxies, yet they all somehow have the same technology as our timeline. Still, no matter how many seasons there are, there is arguably no season of "Power Rangers" as popular or influential as the original "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," and now, part of the main cast is coming back.

The upcoming "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always" is set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the franchise with a reunion special that brings back original cast members David Yost and Walter Jones.