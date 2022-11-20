Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank Has Died At Age 49

Originally, Frank was meant to depart "Power Rangers" and lead "Cybertron," another live-action sci-fi series trying to capitalize on the popularity of the Japanese import, which would eventually be retitled "VR Troopers." The actor even shot a pilot for the series. But when Tommy Oliver proved to be incredibly popular, "Power Rangers" kept Frank in the cast and turned him into the White Ranger, a new leader for the original "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" line-up. After starring in the first "Power Rangers" movie, Frank stuck around when the "Power Rangers" became Zeo Rangers, playing the Red Zeo Ranger, as well as the Red Turbo Ranger in "Power Rangers Turbo."

Though the glory days of the Green Ranger and White Ranger had passed by the late '90s, with Frank leaving the show in 1997, he returned for an anniversary special in 2002, and he became the Black Dino Ranger in "Power Rangers Dino Thunder" in 2004. But Frank's true return to "Power Rangers" glory came when he put on the Green Ranger suit in a cameo appearance in "Power Rangers Super Megaforce" in 2014.

In addition to his work on "Power Rangers," Frank appeared on other '90s shows like "Sweet Valley High" and "Family Matters," as well as MTV's "Undressed" in 2000. In recent years, he also lent his voice to the animated productions "Transformers: Titans Return" and "We Bare Bears." But Frank's most beloved role was always as Tommy Oliver, and he was always happy to meet fans at yearly pop culture conventions.