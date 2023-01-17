Why James Gunn Ignored All The Fan Casting Picks For Adam Warlock And Chose Will Poulter

When James Gunn first brought the Guardians of the Galaxy to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it was only a matter of time before the character of Adam Warlock was brought into the fold. The character was supposed to appear in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," but those plans, fortunately, fell through, paving the way for Will Poulter to age into the correct range to play the character. Fans have speculated the eventual Adam Warlock for years, with plenty fancasting predictions to show for it.

The comics have portrayed Adam Warlock as an otherworldly specimen of masculine perfection, as his artificial genetic structure has given him denser bone and muscle tissue, superhuman abilities, cosmic awareness, and dashing good looks. He's a hunky slice of fried gold, which is probably why fans focused heavily on fantasy booking him with Hollywood A-listers.

Alan Ritchson of "Reacher" fame, Tom Cruise, Charlie Hunnam, Zac Efron, and Alexander Skarsgård were among some of the most commonly cited actors to play the character, with a few inspiring choices thrown in like Cody Fern of "American Horror Story" fame, Jamie Bower, who recently terrorized the world of "Stranger Things," and yes, even Will Poulter. According to a recent interview with Gunn for Empire Magazine, he was definitely aware of the fancasting, but had his reasons for casting the man who was once poised to play Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the "It" films as Adam Warlock.