Adam Warlock Was Almost In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2
The "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" panel during San Diego Comic-Con didn't skimp on making the upcoming threequel feel like a genuine event. One thing the Marvel Cinematic Universe could be criticized for is its tendency to never let anything truly end. That trend has finally begun to change in recent years, thanks to the one-two punch of Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark and Chris Evans' Steve Rogers sailing away into retirement at the end of "Avengers: Endgame."
With the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" trailer exclusively revealed at Comic-Con, director James Gunn joined Kevin Feige on stage at the prestigious Hall H along with much of his core cast: Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Pom klementiff, Sean Gunn, and newcomers Will Poulter (who will play Adam Warlock) and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Wonder Dog.
But Gunn let slip one revealing detail during the course of the panel: that Will Poulter's Adam Warlock was originally meant to appear during "Vol 2."
Adam Warlock was almost in GotG Vol. 2
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" stands out as one of the more unique entries of the MCU, thanks to director James Gunn unleashing his unfiltered and oh-so-distinct sensibilities upon unsuspecting audiences everywhere. The successful sequel didn't have much in the way of actual plot (unless one counts daddy issues and sibling rivalries as on the same level as Thanos trying to wipe out the galaxy, that is), but more than made up for it in terms of character. The "Vol. 3" trailer looks set to continue this story about family, revolving around the corse cast of Guardians that we've come to love over the years.
But that family could've received on more intruder, had Gunn's original plans for "Vol. 2" panned out. With Adam Warlock himself, Will Poulter, on the stage, Gunn referenced the fact that he was glad that those plans fell through ... not least of which is because of his humorous assertion that the actor was only a young kid at the time when he first sat down to write the script.
Things have a way of working out, however, as Poulter will finally make his MCU debut in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."