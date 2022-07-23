Adam Warlock Was Almost In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

The "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" panel during San Diego Comic-Con didn't skimp on making the upcoming threequel feel like a genuine event. One thing the Marvel Cinematic Universe could be criticized for is its tendency to never let anything truly end. That trend has finally begun to change in recent years, thanks to the one-two punch of Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark and Chris Evans' Steve Rogers sailing away into retirement at the end of "Avengers: Endgame."

With the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" trailer exclusively revealed at Comic-Con, director James Gunn joined Kevin Feige on stage at the prestigious Hall H along with much of his core cast: Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Pom klementiff, Sean Gunn, and newcomers Will Poulter (who will play Adam Warlock) and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Wonder Dog.

But Gunn let slip one revealing detail during the course of the panel: that Will Poulter's Adam Warlock was originally meant to appear during "Vol 2."