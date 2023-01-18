Hello Tomorrow! Trailer: Billy Crudup Stars In The Intro Sequence From Fallout 4

People have been dreaming of living on the moon for as long as we've been able to see it in the night sky, but what if that was actually a possibility? In the new Apple TV+ series, "Hello Tomorrow!", a traveling salesman named Jack, played by Billy Crudup, offers families in a retro-futuristic world their own little piece of lunar real estate, but all is not as it seems. Jack and his fellow salesmen seem intent on selling suburbanites a vision of the future, with upbeat sales tactics, flashy graphics, and cute little pamphlets.

Retrofuturism is a fun subgenre within science fiction, creating a version of the future as it was imagined by people in the past. (Steampunk, for example, is technically a kind of retrofuturism!) Generally, when people refer to the term, though, they're talking about science fiction with a distinctly 1950s Americana feel. There are shades of retrofuturism in the dreamy pastel world of Olivia Wilde's "Don't Worry Darling," but nothing quite like this. Instead, "Hello Tomorrow!" reminds me of a franchise from a different medium — the video game series "Fallout." In fact, the trailer for "Hello Tomorrow!" has a lot in common with the opening sequence of "Fallout 4" ... check it out below and see if you agree.