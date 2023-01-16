Superhero Bits: A Phase 5 MCU Teaser Trailer, A New Look At Adam Warlock In Guardians 3 & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
Phase 5 of the MCU gets a teaser trailer.
Barry Keoghan on his potential future as Joker.
A new look at Adam Warlock in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."
The latest trailer for The CW's "Gotham Knights" TV show.
All that and more!
Rocketman and Rocketgirl return in March
Dynamite has revealed a little tease of what's to come in March and, as it happens, they're bringing back a classic superhero duo in the form of "Rocketman and Rocketgirl." This special one-shot will bring us some '40s superhero action, courtesy of writer Jacob Edgar and artist Jordie Perez. A synopsis for the book reads as follows:
New York City, 1940! Masked bank robbers are making a helicopter getaway, and Rocketman and Rocketgirl are on the case! But after failing to apprehend the thieves, the team uncovers a more complex conspiracy... Nazis hell-bent on stealing rocket technology for themselves!
Look for "Rocketman and Rocketgirl" #1 on shelves on March 29, 2023.
Superman & Lois season 3 trailer
The CW has released the first trailer for the upcoming third season of "Superman & Lois." While we don't yet have a full synopsis for the premiere episode, the series is set to return to the network on March 14, 2023. With the Arrowverse winding down following the sale of The CW to Nexstar we must wonder, will this be the show's last? Time will tell. For now, have a look at what's on the horizon for the Kent family.
Harley Quinn wins big at the Critics Choice Awards
Congratulations to #HarleyQuinn for winning Best Animated Series at this year's #CriticsChoiceAwards! pic.twitter.com/jbwdVzbqLN
The Critics Choice Awards took place last night and "Harley Quinn" took home one of the big prizes for the night. The much-beloved animated DC Comics adaptation took home the award for Best Animated Series. So, even though HBO Max has been making some pretty significant programming cuts over the past handful of months, it feels like this show is pretty safe in the near-term, at the very least, with season 4 already in the works.
The CW releases a new, full trailer for Gotham Knights
The only new DC show coming our way on The CW this season (perhaps the last one ever) is "Gotham Knights." The series is not, amazingly enough, based on the video game of the same name that was released last year. Rather, it is its own thing, even if it does have a shockingly similar premise. This latest trailer shows us how Gotham City falls into chaos in the wake of Batman's death, with many members of the Bat-family being blamed for his murder. We've got the Joker's alleged daughter, an under-seen version of Robin, and other slightly more obscure DC heroes taking the bulk of the weight of this show on their shoulders. Will it pay off? We'll find out when the show debuts on March 14, 2023.
A glimpse at William Jackson Harper in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
EXCLUSIVE 🚨
Here's your first look at Quaz, William Jackson Harper's mysterious new character in #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania.
The folks at Empire Magazine have unveiled a new image from "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," which is set to hit theaters exactly one month from now. Much remains mysterious as far as the finer points of the film's plot, save for the Kang of it all, but we now have a look at a new character played by William Jackson Harper ("The Good Place"). His name? Quaz. But who is he exactly? Per Empire, "What we do know about Quaz is that he's a telepath –- and he's pictured here with Katy M. O'Brian's Jentorra, a freedom fighter who's railing against injustice felt by the teeming communities living in the minuscule metropolis. "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is set to hit theaters on February 17, 2023.
Barry Keoghan would love another crack at The Joker
Barry Keoghan, very briefly, became our new Joker last year when he appeared at the tail end of "The Batman," as well as a pretty meaty deleted scene. So, are we going to see the actor back in a more significant capacity as the Clown Prince of Crime? Speaking on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Keoghan explained that he would love the chance, but clearly nothing has been settled on just yet:
"Obviously I'd love another crack. I've got a ton of back work done on him. If an opportunity does arise but, you know, they make the call, and I've got to respect that."
It seems likely that Matt Reeves wouldn't go through the trouble of casting a new Joker for nothing. So it's a question more of when, not if, we see more of this iteration.
Marvel reveals a Phase 5 MCU teaser trailer
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" closed the book on Phase 4 of the MCU. So, what comes next? Phase 5 officially begins with "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" next month. That being the case, Marvel Studios (via Marvel India) has revealed a new teaser to help tee up the ball for Phase 5, which briefly recaps much of Phase 4, before getting into what's to come in the not-too-distant future. The whole thing is introduced by Miss Minutes from "Loki," to help encapsulate the multiverse of it all. Check it out for yourself above.
Behold! Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
EXCLUSIVE 🌟
Adam Warlock is "definitely not a good guy" in #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3, James Gunn tells Empire.
READ MORE: https://t.co/k9TgU2QeYC pic.twitter.com/1RSIktIRLC
Long desired by fans, we are finally going to get Adam Warlock in the MCU when "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" arrives this summer. Will Poulter ("Midsommar") is playing the character and, again, thanks to the folks at Empire, we've got a new look at the fan-favorite in James Gunn's upcoming sequel. Well, he certainly looks jacked! As for his allegiance? The caption makes it clear that he's not a good guy, so to speak. We'll see what that means come May 5, 2023, when the movie hits theaters.
The music of Wakanda Forever takes the spotlight in a new series
Lastly, Marvel has released a trailer for a series that focuses on the music of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The brief teaser sees director Ryan Coogler and other important members of his filmmaking team breaking down how they brought the soundtrack to life for the blockbuster sequel. It turns out, they did an awful lot of legwork, spanning multiple countries and many, many hours of recording to get it right. Look for the full series "Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever" when it debuts on Disney+ on February 22, 2023.