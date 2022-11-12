Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Soundtrack Puts The Rest Of The MCU To Shame

I was disappointed in the music of "Black Panther" upon first watch, frustrated that so many of its great original songs were left out of the actual movie. After all, the soundtrack itself included new music from artists like Kendrick Lamar, Vince Staples, SZA, and The Weeknd. But Marvel movies seem allergic to more than a couple of needle drops per film, so aside from a few memorable moments, audiences were left with the score alone. Plus, the "Black Panther" score is distinctive, but it also can't help but heavily feature the typical swelling, cinematic beats that signify generic Marvel heroism.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has no such problem. Much of its uniqueness comes from the fact that Göransson and fellow artists crafted "film versions" of the songs from the soundtrack to play in the movie. This means that even if we don't hear the full version of Rihanna's "Lift Me Up," Toby and Fat Nwigwe's "They Want It, But No," or Göransson and Foudeqush's "Con La Brisa" before the credits roll, we hear a score version that still incorporates most of the elements of their songs.

This creates a liveliness and energy to the soundtrack that audiences hear in the film, one that's usually only captured when listening to the full album afterward. Göransson and writer, director, and soundtrack producer Ryan Coogler make sure not to leave all the best stuff for the compilation, but weave it throughout the movie instead. This was apparently extremely deliberate. In an interview with /Film's Vanessa Armstrong, Göransson says that he purposely cross-pollinated the two projects, explaining, "Normally, it's two different departments doing two different jobs, but here, I worked with the artists and I worked with the instrumentalists for the score in a seamless process."