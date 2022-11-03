Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Ludwig Göransson On Blending The Soundtrack And The Score [Exclusive Interview]

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

In "Wakanda Forever," we're introduced to Talokan, the place where Namor's people live. I know you've mentioned before about how you worked with Mayan archeologists to work on the theme for Namor and Talokan. I would love to hear more about that — the specifics of what you found through your research.

It was so interesting, because I didn't know that much about that culture and that music, and obviously, we all know that it was erased, that it was forcibly erased hundreds of years ago. That's why I was like, "Okay, well, we have to go to Mexico to try to see how we can most possibly come to reimagine that sound." So I went to Mexico and connected with these incredible music archeologists that are experts in this area — they've been working their whole life trying to reimagine what the sound would be. They've been finding some of the instruments in some graves. Being able to look at those instruments, the flutes — they can see on the holes of the flutes which holes were used the most, and you can imagine, "Okay, well, these intervals were probably played a lot."

A lot of the instruments are from nature. So it's like, seashells, there's turtle shells that you hit with sticks, there's different kind of clay flutes that make the sounds of birds, shakers that sound like snakes. It was so inspiring to hear all these sounds that I never heard before and definitely never heard in a movie before.

Namor's sound was a seashell. His theme is played on a seashell, which also tied into the script, because there's a couple scenes in the movie where he is actually playing the seashell. So that was tied into the movie in early ways.

Another instrument that was very much portraying him was also a whistle called a death whistle. It's a clay flute that you play and you're basically opening it up with your hand and it sounds like a crazy, otherworldly scream — almost like an animal scream or something. That comes every time Namor is doing some crazy action or shows his strength, you hear this very abrasive sound. There's also a lot of vocals for the Talokans. They have their sonar attack. They have also these low male, almost like throat singing type vocals.